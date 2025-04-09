Here’s Why Matt Saved Fisk In Daredevil Born Again Episode 8

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8 took arguably one of the wildest turns of the season with regard to Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Much of the episode was focused on Wilson Bethel's Ben Poindexter/Bullseye escaping from prison after requesting a meeting with Matt Murdock. When Matt asked him why he killed Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson in Episode 1, he shared that somebody hired him to do it.

Marvel Studios

In prison, Poindexter pointed out how Matt would be defending him in another life with the reasoning, "[because] that's what good men do, right?" Although Matt smashed Bullseye's head into the table shortly after, that thought stuck with him while Bullseye eventually escaped from prison

At the end of the episode, Matt attended Fisk's Black and White Ball, eventually dancing with Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk. It was here that they went back and forth over Matt being convinced that Vanessa had Foggy killed while Vanessa reminded him of her knowledge that he is Daredevil.

Suddenly, Bullseye is seen taking aim at Fisk, shooting at him before Matt jumps in and takes the bullet straight to the chest.

Marvel Studios

Why Does Daredevil Save Kingpin?

Following the apparent death of Muse in Born Again Episode 7, Episode 8 brings even more drama with Matt Murdock taking a bullet to save the Kingpin's life. The real question, however, is why Matt made that decision.

Looking back at his conversation with Bullseye, Matt clearly had the idea of being a "good man" on his mind, even considering the pain the Fisks have caused him for years. Regardless of their history, with his abilities, Matt acted instinctually and jumped in to save the life of someone who was in serious danger, even when that someone was his worst enemy.

Marvel Studios

It also ties back to the constant internal conflict Matt feels about whether he is a hero or a villain, a feeling that was only amplified after Foggy's death. While he tried and failed to kill Bullseye in that moment (see more on Bullseye's new powers here), the year he's had to think about that moment seemed to impact him hard.

In the end, Matt proved to himself that he was indeed a hero and could do what Bullseye alluded to earlier in episode 8: take a bullet for his worst enemy.

Moving forward, whether this changes Fisk's views on Daredevil is still unknown, even considering that the Fisks are aware of his identity. However, seeing how the two characters' relationship with each other evolves from here will certainly have MCU fans' eyes wide open.