Daredevil Born Again: Is [SPOILERS] Really Dead? Marvel Comics Has The Answer

A recent Marvel Comics run may be key to knowing whether this big name died in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.

Thus far, the R-rated Disney+ series has proven that no one is truly safe in this gritty, blood-soaked corner of the MCU.

Major characters like Kamar de los Reyes's White Tiger and Patrick Murney's Luca have been killed off without remorse, and as Season 1 comes to an end, the bloodshed has shown no sign of slowing down.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.

Did Muse Actually Die in Daredevil: Born Again?

Marvel Studios

In a battle that had been coming for weeks, Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 featured the shocking death of the series' big bad Muse, a plot point that could set up a mind-bending twist for the villain from Marvel Comics.

The artistically-inclined serial killer known for draining his victims' blood and using it as the base to paint his massive New York City murals traded blows with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear once again in the latest entry into the R-rated Disney+ series. However, this time, it ended with a literal bang.

After Cox's Matt Murdock realized Muse's next victim was his therapist (aka Matt's new girlfriend) Heather Glenn, Matt suited up and rushed to Heather's aid.

In full Daredevil wear, Matt broke into Heather's office to find Muse attempting to drain Heather of her blood. Matt and Muse square off, leaving the therapy office in ruin.

While both the hero and villain trade devastating blows, the fight comes to an end as Heather points a gun at the masked serial killer and pumps three rounds into his chest. This kills Muse, leaving Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 without its primary villain, with still two episodes left to fill.

Death is not the end of the character of Muse in the comics, though, something that could potentially come into play in the Disney+ series in the future. In the Marvel Comics universe, Muse is also killed, although there his death came at the hands of a fire set during a heated confrontation with the vigilante Blindspot.

Marvel Comics

Following his death, on the page, the terrifying serial killer (whose identity in Born Again was revealed to be someone named Bastian Cooper but is unnamed in the comics) begins to commune with Nassau County resident Morgan Whittier.

Whittier was first introduced in the comics in January 2025. She appears as a minor antagonist against the Daredevil-adjacent hero Elektra.

Like Muse, she is an artist who feels alienated by her peers. Because of this, part of her "soul" actually dies, and she starts talking to Muse from Hell. The New York serial killer then promises the young artist that he can help her reach her full potential.

Muse uses this connection to Whittier to inhabit her corporeal form in the real world, using her body to complete his blood-fuelled endeavors.

How Likely Is Muse's Return in Daredevil: Born Again?

Marvel Studios

While Muse looks to be dead for now in Daredevil: Born Again, that does not mean their air-brushing serial killer will be gone forever.

Given the character's history in the comics, he could come back as Morgan Whittier, taking over the young artist's body just like he did in the comics.

The only thing holding the character back from appearing in future seasons of the show (like Season 2, which is in the midst of production) is how exactly the character comes back in the comics.

This taking over the body of another being through assumedly supernatural means is not the grounded, gritty fare the MCU Daredevil franchise has been known for.

In the comics, Daredevil has dealt with plenty of other-worldly phenomena, but on the screen, he has almost exclusively taken on threats bound to the streets of New York City.

In fact, Muse is the most 'out there' villain Matt Murdock has had to face in Charlie Cox's time playing the character. And in the show, he is simply a serial killer who uses his victim's blood to make art.

That is not to say Muse's return would be impossible in Born Again, especially as it sets Daredevil on the backdrop of the (at times fantastical) MCU more than ever before. Still, given how grounded everything has been up to this point, it would be a big leap for the character and series.

Looking ahead at Season 2, it seems as though Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force will be the primary threat, and Muse was simply a means to getting there (read more about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 here).