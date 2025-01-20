Daredevil Born Again Cast & Character Guide: Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal & More

A host of familiar faces will return to Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again.

With Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel fans witness Matt Murdock grapple with interpersonal difficulties, Catholic guilt, and his duties as the superhero vigilante Daredevil. Ol' Hornhead will make his grand comeback in Born Again, a continuation of Netflix's Daredevil.

20 Returning & New Characters in Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Über-fan-favorite Charlie Cox will reprise his role as blind attorney Matt Murdock, who uses his greatly enhanced senses to moonlight as Daredevil. Cox first played the hero in the beloved Daredevil series on Netflix.

Since Daredevil's 2018 cancellation, the actor has worn wear Matt's red-tinted shades a handful of times. Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo all played host to the Man Without Fear.

Now, Charlie Cox is back in a big way with Daredevil: Born Again, which has already been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

Cox's previous roles include Irish gangster Owen Sleater in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and the 2007 movie Stardust.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Marvel Studios

The inimitable Vincent D'Onofrio lends his talents and imposing physical presence as the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk. Masquerading behind a benevolent public presence, Fisk is nothing short of a monster who will use whatever means necessary to get what he wants.

In Born Again, Fisk is elected Mayor of New York City and intends to crack down on vigilante activity in Manhattan. This will undoubtedly spell trouble for Daredevil and the Punisher.

D'Onofrio is best known for his roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent as the savant-like Detective Robert Goren and Private Leonard "Gomer Pyle" Lawrence in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/Punisher

Marvel

The criminal element of NYC better look out because Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is back to bust some heads. Frank is a tortured soul in the practice of arming himself to the teeth and mercilessly killing anyone who he deems as deserving of it.

Jon Bernthal previously portrayed Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead and had roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and Ford v Ferrari. He also hosts a podcast called REAL ONES.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk

Marvel

Vanessa Fisk, portrayed by Ayelet Zurer, married her husband, Wilson, in Season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil series. She fully supports Fisk in his criminal endeavors. Sandrine Holt originally played Vanessa in Born Again, but Zurer was brought back to reprise the role when the show underwent a creative overhaul.

Zurer acted in films such as Angels & Demons and had a small role in Man of Steel, where she played Superman's Kryptonian mother, Lara Lor-Van.

Margarita Levieva - Heather Glenn

Marvel Studios

Margarita Levieva will appear in Daredevil: Born Again as Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock's latest romantic entanglement.

Levieva has several Russian-language film credits to her name and has also recurred on various American series, including The Acolyte and The Blacklist.

Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page

Marvel

The intrepid journalist who never lets go of a story and friend to Matt and Foggy, Karen Page, returns to live-action Marvel, played by Deborah Ann Woll. Karen's tragic backstory was doled out in the first Daredevil series in bits and pieces, with her past threatening to come back and haunt her.

By the end of the original Netflix program, she had reached peace in her personal and professional life. However, things tend not to stay peaceful in the MCU for long.

Woll was a series regular on the popular vampire drama True Blood, in which she played Jessica Hamby. She has additionally acted in feature films like Escape Room.

Elden Henson - Franklin "Foggy" Nelson

Marvel

Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) is Matt's best friend and legal partner at Nelson & Murdock. However, their bond was shaken when Foggy discovered that Matt regularly put his life on the line as Daredevil.

Outside of Daredevil, Elden Henson‘s most popular role was as preteen hockey player Fulton Reed in the Mighty Ducks film trilogy. He later revisited his Ducks character in the Disney+ sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Clark Johnson - Cherry

Clark Johnson

Not much is known about Clark Johnson's Cherry, but rumors suggest that the character plays a similar role to NYPD cop Brett Mahoney in the first Daredevil show.

Johnson has a particular penchant for playing police officers. He recurred as Detective David Jefferson in the 1980s procedural Night Heat and starred in the groundbreaking drama Homicide: Life on the Street, where he portrayed Detective Meldrick Lewis for all seven seasons.

Zabryna Guevara - Sheila Rivera

Zabryna Guevara

No details on Shiela Rivera, played by Zabryna Guevara, have been officially revealed. The character does not exist in the comics either.

Prior roles of Guevara include Melania Ortiz on the short-lived, Stanley Tucci-led medical series 3 lbs. Guevara also cropped in comic-based properties with Gotham and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Nikki M. James - Kirsten McDuffie

Nikki M. James

Another of Daredevil's many love interests from the comics, Kirsten McDuffie, was introduced in Mark Waid's run on the book. She is a fellow lawyer who briefly formed a law firm with Murdock. In the MCU, Nikki M. James will play Kirsten.

Nikki M. James is primarily known for her theater work, including Les Misérables and The Book of Mormon, the latter of which won her a Tony Award.

Genneya Walton - BB Urich

Genneya Walton

If the name BB Urich sounds familiar to fans, it's because Genneya Walton plays the niece of journalist Ben Urich from Daredevil Season 1. Little else is known about the character.

Walton has had leading roles in black-ish creator Kenya Barris' Netflix series #blackAF and the STEM-focused sitcom Project Mc2.

Arty Froushan - Buck Cashman

Arty Froushan

In Marvel Comics, Buck Cashman is known as Bullet, who can move at superhuman speeds. It's unknown whether Cashman's MCU counterpart, Arty Froushan, will possess the same abilities.

In addition to his series regular part as Jonah Breakspear in Carnival Row, Froushan has frequently appeared in London's West End theatre.

Michael Gandolfini - Daniel Blade

Marvel Studios

Fans have speculated that Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blade is the illegitimate son of Wilson Fisk, but this has not been confirmed.

Son of the late, great James Gandolfini, Michael brought a younger version of his father's iconic Tony Soprano to life in The Many Saints of Newark.

Kamar de los Reyes - Hector Ayala/White Tiger

Kamar de los Reyes

The first hero to bear the mantle of White Tiger, Hector Alaya (Kamar de los Reyes), can be seen in costume as the vigilante in Daredevil: Born Again's trailer. In the comics, White Tiger is an expert fighter with enhanced strength and speed, courtesy of some mystical amulets.

Sadly, Kamar de los Reyes passed away in 2023 from cancer. He was best known for his role as Antonio Vega on the soap opera One Life to Live, which he played for nearly 15 years.

Wilson Bethel - Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter

Marvel Studios

Wilson Bethel makes his comeback as Benjamin Poindexter, who will suit up as the villainous Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel had a standout turn as the character in Daredevil Season 3.

In addition to Marvel, Bethel has acted in How to Get Away with Murder and The CW's Hart of Dixie.

Jeremy Earl - Cole North

Jeremy Earl

A New York detective in the comics, Cole North will likely hold the same job in the MCU where Jeremy Earl will play him.

Earl's past credits include Chicago P.D. and the Kelsey Grammer political drama Boss.

Mohan Kapur - Yusuf Khan

Marvel Studios

Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur) was glimpsed in early marketing for Daredevil: Born Again. However, what brings the father of Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel into the series is unknown.

Kapur has played Yusuf in two other MCU projects: Ms. Marvel and The Marvels.

Lou Taylor Pucci

Lou Taylor Pucci

It's anyone‘s guess who Lou Taylor Pucci plays in Daredevil: Born Again. The actor previously starred as the lead in the 2005 film Thumbsucker (alongside Born Again co-star Vincent D'Onofrio). Pucci has also guest-starred in Shameless and Girls, among others.

Michael Gaston

Agents of Shield

No details about Michael Gaston's Daredevil: Born Again character are available, but Gaston has also cropped up on programs like Jericho and Bones. He also had a one-episode guest spot on Agents of SHIELD's final season.

Harris Yulin

Harris Yulin

Veteran character actor Harris Yulin has been in show business since 1970. Notably, he played an ill-tempered judge in Ghostbusters II, a sleazy hoodlum on Frasier (for which he earned an Emmy nomination), and a Cardassian prisoner in a seminal early episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4.