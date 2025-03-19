Daredevil: Born Again is nearly halfway done with its first season, as Episode 4 brings in major guest stars like Jon Bernthal, Camila Rodriguez, and more.

Titled "Sic Semper Systema," Daredevil: Born Again embraced a new arc of storytelling in Season 1 after the tragic murder of White Tiger shocked the world in Episode 3. This entry features Matt Murdock meeting up with old and new acquaintances while Wilson Fisk works to enact change in New York City.

While the superhero action in this episode was minimal, Born Again's heroes and villains experienced no shortage of drama.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 premiered on Disney+ on March 18.

Every Character & Actor in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Leading the way once again as Matt Murdock/Daredevil is MCU veteran Charlie Cox, who has played the role for the past decade.

In Episode 4, Matt is pulled in numerous directions, starting with consoling the family of the late Kamar de los Reyes' Hector Ayala, the White Tiger.

Amid that tragedy, the notable MCU lawyer is assigned a new case, representing a career criminal who pushes him hard to get a jail sentence reduced to probation. On top of that, he learns more about the White Tiger's murder before coming face-to-face with both an old acquaintance and his recent tragedy.

Along with appearances in various other MCU projects as Daredevil, Cox is known for his roles in The Theory of Everything, Stardust, and Kin.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as the terrifying Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Following Kingpin's ascension to the post of New York City Mayor, Fisk struggles with the mundane day-to-day operations of the job while trying to push for major changes in the city. This episode also shows him coming to terms with the mistakes made in his relationship with his wife.

Additionally, while Fisk is now an elected government official, this episode reminds fans of his ruthless nature as he is seen holding the man his wife had an affair with behind bars.

D'Onofrio is recognizable for his roles in Men in Black, Full Metal Jacket, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Margarita Levieva - Heather Glenn

Margarita Levieva

MCU newcomer Margarita Levieva is back for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 as Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock's new love interest.

Continuing her work as Wilson and Vanessa Fisk's marriage counselor, she pushes them to make a breakthrough and be honest with each other about their recent past. She also pulls Vanessa aside to ensure Wilson is not violent toward her, worrying for her client's safety.

Later, fans see her reconnect with Matt for a romantic night after both had rough days away from each other.

Fans can see Levieva's past work in The Lincoln Lawyer, Adventureland, and The Invisible.

Arty Froushan - Buck Cashman

Arty Froushan

Arty Froushan is back for his fourth episode as Buck Cashman, Wilson Fisk's right-hand man in the mayor's office.

In Episode 4, Buck updates Fisk on the city's situation to ensure his boss is aware of the brewing chaos.

Froushan is known for his role in the cast of House of the Dragon, and he can also be seen in Carnival Row and The Persian Version.

Nikki M. James - Kirsten McDuffie

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James takes on a supporting role in Episode 4 as Kirsten McDuffie, Matt Murdock's partner at a new law firm seen at the start of the season.

After trying to help console Matt about the death of Hector Ayala, she assigns him a new case for a man who was arrested and charged with petty larceny.

James has worked on four episodes of Severance (which is likely to be renewed for Season 3) and has also appeared in BrainDead and Proven Innocent.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer

Following an initial recasting of the role, Ayelet Zurer returns to the MCU as Vanessa Fisk, the estranged wife of MCU antagonist Wilson Fisk.

Vanessa's screen time in this episode shows her in counseling alongside her husband, where she starts to dive into the affair she had with the mysterious "Adam." She bluntly tells Wilson about her feelings after he left New York, although she seems to want to still patch things up with him.

Vanessa also reassures Heather that Wilson cannot hurt her in any way, even though she admits his capacity to do other horrible things.

Zurer has experience in the comic-book movie world with her role as Lara Lor-Van, Superman's biological mother, in 2013's Man of Steel. Other credits include Vantage Point, Munich, and Angels & Demons.

Michael Gandolfini - Daniel Blake

Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini continues to add to his MCU tenure in his role as Daniel Blake, an advisor on Wilson Fisk's staff who shows near-undying loyalty to the Kingpin.

Episode 4 shows Daniel partying with BB Urich all night before returning to his job alongside Fisk, although that leads to a news report slamming Fisk as a union buster. Daniel bluntly admits the leak was his fault, and although Fisk showed admiration for his loyalty, he threatened that this could never happen again.

Besides his role in Bob Marley: One Love (which began streaming one year ago), fans can see Gandolfini's work in The Many Saints of Newark, Warfare, and The Deuce.

Zabryna Guevara - Sheila Rivera

Zabryna Guevara

Zabryna Guevara embodies the role of Sheila Rivera, Wilson Fisk's chief advisor and former campaign manager.

In Episode 4, Sheila does her best to level out Fisk's expectations with how fast he can effect change in the Big Apple due to the processes involved in politics. She also hopes to save Daniel Blake from disgracing himself with Fisk after his mistake, but she is shocked when he works out of trouble.

Born Again marks Guevara's second Marvel project after a small role in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Other credits include The Rebound, Marley & Me, and All Good Things.

Genneya Walton - BB Urich

Genneya Walton

Genneya Walton keeps the legacy of the original Daredevil series alive with her role as BB Urich, the niece of the late Ben Urich (who was murdered by Fisk in Daredevil Season 1).

Seen running her news program called The BB Report, Episode 4 puts BB in a unique situation as she goes out partying with a friend and Daniel Blake. She also leaks information she hears from Blake about Wilson Fisk in her report, getting him in trouble with his boss.

Walton is also known for appearing in Candy Cane Lane, Never Have I Ever, and #BlackAF.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle / Punisher

Jon Bernthal

Following an extensive six-year absence, Jon Bernthal is back in the MCU as Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher.

Episode 4 puts Frank in a tough spot after Matt Murdock realizes the bullet casing found at the site of Hector Ayala's murder is emblazoned with Frank's Punisher logo. Seeking Frank out, they reunite as Frank tells Matt he had absolutely nothing to do with the murder, as that is not how he operates.

He also gets Matt to think hard about Foggy Nelson's death for the first time as they dive deep into each other's psyches.

Born Again marks Bernthal's third appearance as the Punisher outside Daredevil Season 2 and his own Punisher solo series. His other credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, King Richard, and The Accountant.

Camila Rodriguez - Angela Del Toro

Camila Rodriguez

Camila Rodriguez takes a couple of scenes in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 as Angela Del Torro, the niece of Hector Ayala.

Coming into the morgue to see her deceased uncle, she unleashes on Matt Murdock for the fact that Hector was killed just after he won his court case. This leads to an emotional moment between them as Matt assures her that Hector's killer will be found, even with a broken system.

Rodriguez's other work comes in Station 19, The Naughty Nine, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Lou Taylor Pucci - Adam

Lou Taylor Pucci

Lou Taylor Pucci takes on a small but highly important role at the end of Episode 4 as Adam, who has been teased in this series since Episode 1.

Adam is the man Vanessa Fisk seemingly had an affair with while married to Wilson Fisk. While they seem to be starting to move past it in therapy, Adam is seen imprisoned behind bars and possibly being tortured as Fisk enjoys a meal at the end of the episode.

Pucci's other credits include You, Physical, and Evil Dead.

Hunter Doohan - Bastian

Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan is in a unique position in Episode 4. Although he is credited at the end of the episode, he is not seen on screen.

While nothing is confirmed yet, some believe Doohan is the actor behind the villainous Muse, who appeared at the beginning and end of the latest entry in Born Again. This week, Muse is seen draining one of his victims of blood while donning his bloodied suit, teasing a scary reign of terror in New York.

Doohan is most recognizable for his role as Tyler Galpin in Season 1 of Netflix's hit series Wednesday. He also starred alongside Bryan Cranston in Your Honor.

Charlie Hudson III - Leroy Mancini/Bradford

Charlie Hudson III

Charlie Hudson III plays a supporting role in Born Again Episode 4 as Leroy Mancini (although Kirsten McDuffie calls him Leroy Bradford in the episode itself).

Leroy is a career criminal caught robbing a convenience store for food, but he is emphatic about Matt Murdock getting him off with only probation instead of jail time. The two have a contentious relationship as they work through his case together.

Hudson's past work includes roles in Archive 81, Manifest, and NCIS: Hawai'i.

Hamish Allan-Headley - Officer Powell

Hamish Allan-Headley

Returning for his third consecutive episode in Born Again is Hamish Allan-Headley as NYPD Officer Powell.

As Matt works on the case for Leroy Bradford, he runs into Powell and indirectly blames him for the death of Hector Ayala. To his shock, while listening to Powell's steady heartbeat, he hears Powell tell him about his family history in the NYPD while making it clear he had nothing to do with Hector's death.

Allan-Headley also plays roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Thinly Veiled, and Mayor of Kingstown (which is filming for Season 4).

Claire Saunders - Cece

Claire Saunders

Claire Saunders is introduced in Born Again Episode 4 as a minor character named Cece.

Cece is seen dancing at the nightclub alongside her friend, BB Urich, as the two try to get Daniel Blake to lighten up and enjoy a night out with them.

Saunders has other credits in The Intern, Wild Eyed and Wicked, and Tell Me a Story.

Joey Palestina - Officer Wilcox

Joey Palestina

Joey Palestina plays a minor role as Officer Wilcox, one of the police officers who arrests and harasses Leroy Bradford after he steals food from a convenience store.

Palestina's resume lists roles in The Equalizer, FBI, and Blue Bloods.

Elizabeth A. Davis - Sofija Ozola

Elizabeth A. Davis

Elizabeth A. Davis is in a scene alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in her role as Sofija Ozola.

Sofija represents the New York City District Attorney's Office, with whom Matt discusses Leroy Bradford's jail sentence. After much convincing on Matt's part, she helps him get the sentence down to 10 days of jail time.

Fans can see Davis' past work in Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

The full list of other actors credited for roles in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 can be seen here:

Daniel Echevarria - Officer San Miguel

Avanthika Srinivasan - Jenna Jumper

Ryan Youngwoong Kim - Jacob

Ali Stoner - Janice

Brian Munn - Phil Krause

Evelyn Peralta - Ellen Sumann

Richard Lyntton - Host

Marc Geller - Karlis Irbe

Deven Kolluri - Coroner

Mahadeo Shivraj - Surveyor

Martin Ewens - Michael

Sandra Park - Vocal Contractor

Justine J. Hall - Grade School Choirmaster

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.