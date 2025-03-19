Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Punisher Poster

The Punisher has finally made his Marvel Studios debut in Daredevil: Born Again, and that moment has been celebrated with a new poster.

Over six years after he last appeared in The Punisher Season 2, Jon Bernthal reprised Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4, "Sic Semper Systema."

The Punisher Receives New Poster for Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios celebrated The Punisher's MCU comeback with its first poster highlighting the gun-slinging vigilante. While Frank Castle appeared rugged with a bushy beard in his Born Again debut, the poster highlights him shaven and wearing his iconic Punisher logo, indicating that look will be back very soon.

Marvel Studios

Bernthal's Punisher has appeared on posters before during his tenure under Netflix and Marvel Television, but this is his first since formally joining the MCU.

The character first appeared in Daredevil Season 2 as the antithesis to Matt Murdock, taking down criminals by any means necessary.

Marvel

Daredevil's sophomore outing took Frank Castle on a journey to avenge his family, who were gunned down by mobsters, ultimately killing the men responsible. The season even saw Matt Murdock representing Castle in the courtroom after his brutal crimefighting style brought him into conflict with the law.

Marvel

Under two years after Bernthal debuted as The Punisher in Daredevil Season 2, the character received a spin-off with the tagline, "The Truth Must Be Taken."

Marvel

The Netflix series saw Frank Castle uncover a deep conspiracy involving military corruption that led to his family's murder and started his journey as The Punisher.

Marvel

The Punisher was ultimately renewed for Season 2 and returned in January 2019 as the penultimate entry in Netflix's "Defenders Saga" series ahead of Jessica Jones Season 3 premiering later that year.

Marvel

The Punisher's sophomore outing kicked off an MCU year that included Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The character had not been seen since until Bernthal returned for Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel

This will undoubtedly be far from the last poster fans see of Bernthal as The Punisher since the brutally murderous vigilante will be back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and a Disney+ Special Presentation in 2026.

Here's What Comes Next for The Punisher in the MCU

Matt Murdock went to a rugged Frank Castle in his New York hideout to ask for help after finding the bullet used to kill Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, was branded with a Punisher logo. But it doesn't seem Punisher killed his fellow vigilante as Frank indicates it was done by "bulls*** fanboys."

While Frank wasn't immediately willing to join Daredevil in fighting the dirty cops using his branding, it seems he will eventually. Several blind-and-you'll-miss-it shots in a Disney+ promo revealed The Punisher will battle once more while set photos have shown him side-by-side with a suited-up Daredevil in the streets.

After his role in Daredevil: Born Again, Bernthal has been confirmed to reprise The Punisher twice next year in Season 2 and his own Disney+ Special Presentation which he will co-write with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The special could fill the gap between Born Again seasons or occur after the sophomore outing in which The Punisher will reportedly be explored more. Perhaps it could dive into Frank's feud with the dirty cops impersonating him, or even place him toe-to-toe with Foggy Nelson's killer Bullseye.

Beyond that, it is, unfortunately, tough to imagine a raging gunslinger like The Punisher joining the Avengers for Doomsday and Secret Wars. But he ought to remain an important player in the street-level MCU stories going forward, likely aiding Daredevil and other vigilantes in bringing down Mayor Wilson Fisk.

If The Punisher's special is successful, perhaps Frank Castle may also be "Born Again" with a Disney+ revival of his Netflix series. Alternatively, Marvel Studios could take The Punisher to the big screen for a John Wick-esque, R-rated action flick set in the MCU which could be developed on a much lower budget.

The Punisher could be back once more as soon as next week when Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 premieres on Tuesday, March 25.