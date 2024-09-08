First 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Story Detail Gets Revealed (Report)

A new report points to Frank Castle getting up to his old tricks in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again might still be a ways off, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from practically foaming at the mouth for the brand new Disney+ revival of Netflix’s legendary Daredevil series.

Born Again has already been renewed for a second season, and while details on the sophomore run are scarce, early reports indicate a certain character making his presence known.

Punisher To Be Explored Further in Born Again Season 2

Jon Bernthal is confirmed to reprise his role as Frank Castle aka, The Punisher in the first season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. But according to a fresh batch of intel from The Cosmic Circus, Punisher’s story will be explored in bigger and better ways starting with Born Again Season 2.

The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez recently held a Q&A session in which he responded to quite a few queries regarding upcoming MCU projects. One such question asked what audiences can expect from Punisher after Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Perez’s response seemed promising:

“For them to show up in season 2 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’. But as I understand it, Punisher’s role will be explored more in the 2nd season than the first because the show feels more like a setup for his story to continue in the next season from what was described to me.”

It’s expected that Frank will have a fairly sizable role in the first season, so for the character to reportedly receive even greater focus in the second batch of episodes will surely prove exciting for viewers.

What‘s The Punisher Up to in Daredevil: Born Again?

In early 2024, while Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was still filming in New York, several photos were captured from the set of the series. Some of these images captured Jon Bernthal in his full Punisher getup, white skull symbol and all.

The crop of rumors that has been circulating about Frank Castle’s arc in Born Again concerns the ruthless vigilante going after corrupt police officers who have elected to festoon their uniforms with that same skull emblem.

Not one to suffer fools, or cops misappropriating his logo, Frank will likely do what he does best. And anyone who is even remotely familiar with the Punisher will know exactly what the thing Frank does best is.

As for what his role in Season 2 will entail, this remains to be seen. Perhaps his one-man reign of terror will once again catch up to him in a legal sense. Or maybe he’ll continue to stalk the streets of NYC, guns blazing, as he is wont to do.

Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+ in March 2025.