One of Marvel Studios' most anticipated Disney+ shows has also been its most confusing, leading fans to question if Daredevil: Born Again is Daredevil Season 4 or a separate, stand-alone narrative.

In the wake of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's MCU debuts, and even after the 2022 announcement of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios remained noncommittal over the question of the canonicity of Netflix's Daredevil.

Following Marvel Studios' decision to overhaul its 18-episode series, this question is more relevant than ever.

[ Daredevil's MCU Return Causes Canon Confusion Among Fans ]

Is Daredevil: Born Again Just Daredevil Season 4?

Marvel

Back in September of 2022, Charlie Cox addressed the question of whether Netflix's three seasons of Daredevil will be continued in the MCU reboot.

According to the Matt Murdock star, Daredevil: Born Again was a "Season 1, not a Season 4:"

"You know, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] has been very clear about it being Season 1, not a Season 4. So, it's a whole new deal."

Cox went on to note the benefits of this "new deal," such as getting "to tell some of the stories over:"

"And, in a way, what's great about that is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again in the same way that they do in the comics, you know."

At that time, Charlie Cox's comments were true. But today, that is no longer the case.

While filming began in March 2023, production ground to a halt in June due to the WGA strike, which was then followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Despite having filmed six episodes, Marvel Studios hit the pause button, opting to fire Born Again's writers and overhaul the project, reversing that Season 1 direction by now connecting it to the Netflix show.

As a result, Daredevil: Born Again appears to be more in line with a revival, not a reboot, as well as more akin to a Season 4.

When asked if the Kingpin from the MCU and the original Daredevil series are the same Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed as much to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I think it is" and that we are "for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected:"

"I think it is. During our restart of all the creative on 'Daredevil: Born Again,' all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.' So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing."

As further evidence of Born Again's ties to the original show, D'Onofrio noted "all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons" and how the cast is getting to film the Disney+ show "with all that history:"

"It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this 'Born Again' situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we’re all talking about 'Daredevil: Born Again' in those terms now."

[ MCU: First Look at Daredevil's New Costume In Reboot Revealed (Set Photos) ]

How Born Again Connects to Netflix's Daredevil

Since filming resumed in January 2024, on-set photos have only supported D'Onofrio's comments and "all that history."

While Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson's Elden Henson were reportedly not part of Marvel Studios' original plans, both Netflix stars have now been spotted filming in New York.

Also, evidence suggests Jon Bernthal's Punisher, another Marvel Netflix star, might be one of Born Again's main characters.

In addition, Wilson Bethel is also confirmed to return as Bullseye's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter.

As further proof that Daredevil: Born Again is being treated as a fourth season, Marvel Studios officially canonized Daredevil and the Netflix Marvel catalog following the debut of Echo.

As of now, Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders have been added to Disney+'s official MCU timeline and occur between I Am Groot and the end of Phase 3.

What To Expect From Daredevil: Born Again

It's unlikely that Marvel Studios will refer to Daredevil: Born Again as a Season 4.

Granted, this is understandable since the show now falls under the Marvel Studios umbrella. However, due to the series' new direction which acknowledges the past, fans now know it is a new chapter and one that's expected to begin sometime after Season 3's conclusion.

In addition to familiar characters from the Man Without Fear's first show, as well as expected MCU connections and cameos, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to introduce new characters as well.

Set photos have already shown Cox's Matt Murdock kissing actress Margarita Levieva who's role is still unknown.

Additional photos have also confirmed the presence of White Tiger, a character from Marvel Comics, who will be making their MCU debut.

Fans should expect to learn more about the revival as production continues.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to release on Disney+ in 2025.