Marvel Officially Canonizes 6 Netflix Shows on New MCU Timeline

Disney confirmed the canonicity of six Netflix Marvel shows thanks to the latest update to its Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

For years, the placement of the Marvel Television-produced Netflix series like Daredevil and The Punisher on the MCU timeline has been a hot-button topic amongst fans primarily because Marvel Studios' own movies never connected to or referenced any of the events that took place in said shows.

Matters were made more confusing when characters from Netflix's Defenderverse started popping up in MCU projects like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in She-Hulk and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye.

However, as titles like the recently released Echo and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again start to bring these characters back to the forefront, Disney finally made it clear that these stories are MCU canon.

6 Marvel Shows Join the Official Timeline

Marvel

Aligning with the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' Echo series, all six of the Netflix Marvel series (i.e. Daredevil, The Punisher, etc) have been added to the official MCU timeline.

The timeline - which is constantly updated with each new project on Disney+ - now features the super-powered former Netflix series, with Daredevil being the first to pop up just after I Am Groot.

All six titles (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders, and The Punisher) are sprinkled in the newly-released lineup, happening between I Am Groot and the end of Phase 3.

The timeline list including up to the final newly added Netflix show can be seen below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming The Punisher

The Netflix Series Joining the MCU Timeline Is a Big Deal

This new addition to the MCU timeline is going to be a big deal for plenty of fans.

The question of whether these Netflix Marvel shows are Marvel Studios canon has been a mystery for years.

While they were initially pitched as such, as time has gone on, some began to wonder if that remained the case. Now, they have a definitive answer.

However, it is going to bring up a lot of questions as well. Questions that hopefully Marvel will start to answer in the years going forward.

The biggest of these will likely be, where were these street-level heroes during major universe-altering events like the invasion of Thanos as seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Surely, if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the MCU brain trust have the confidence to put the likes of Daredevil on the official timeline, they are going to start providing some answers.

While they may not come as soon as the recently-released Echo series, one can assume as projects like Daredevil: Born Again start to make their out into the world, that the picture of what these characters have been doing all this time will start to become clear.

The entire Netflix Marvel catalog can be streamed now on Disney+.