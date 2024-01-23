Marvel Studios Brings Back Another Beloved MCU Netflix Villain for New Show (Report)

A surprise villain is returning in Daredevil: Born Again, joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Nofrio.

Major changes are happening to Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil series following the firing of its directors and writers back in October 2023.

Heading in a new direction and making the series more similar to its beloved MCU Netflix counterpart, Born Again hired the directors from Loki Season 2 and rumors are swirling that original characters will also return.

Bullseye Returning for Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil

According to ComicBook, Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye, is set to make a comeback in the MCU, joining the cast of Daredevil: Born Again.

He left a mark on many viewers, becoming a quick fan-favorite during Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 in 2018.

Daredevil

Also called "Dex", Bethel played the secondary antagonist during the third season of Daredevil. As an FBI agent, he is manipulated by Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and memorably impersonates Daredevil to frame the real hero (Matt Murdock).

Daredevil: Born Again Becoming Season 4

The band is getting back together.

The return of Bethel's Bullseye is a clear indication that Marvel Studios wants to pursue and continue many storylines apart from Netflix's Daredevil, which was recently confirmed to be canonically part of the MCU.

During Daredevil Season 3, Dex carried out numerous murders on behalf of Kingpin, targeting individuals Fisk wanted eliminated.

Dex, however, does turn on Kingpin. Daredevil revealed to him that Kingpin was responsible for the death of someone close to him, leading Dex to a vengeful rampage.

In a final attempt to kill Kingpin and Vanessa at their wedding, Dex engages in a three-way battle with Daredevil, resulting in Kingpin's arrest and Dex's defeat with a damaged spine. This led to Daredevil's name being cleared.

In the aftermath, something that could be explored in Born Again, Dex underwent experimental surgery overseen by Doctor Oyama, potentially enhancing him into an even more formidable villain.

And after Marvel Studios' Echo teased Fisk's eventual run as the mayor of New York City, both villains should become even more powerful as the Big Apple's safety is once again threatened.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be streaming on Disney+ in 2025.