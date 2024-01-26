New set photos gave fans their first look at Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who play Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again.

Previously, rumor had it that in the original version of the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, neither Foggy nor Karen would have returned. In fact, Woll had previously gone on record to state that Marvel Studios never reached out to her about returning.

However, recently, following a creative restructuring of the show, reports started claiming both of Matt Murdock's close friends would be properly making a comeback.

Karen and Foggy Are Back for Daredevil: Born Again

New set images from Daredevil: Born Again's production in New York City just gave fans a glimpse at Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson in the super-powered reboot.

The first image from X user @kolyambo960 shows Woll in full costume as Karen Page as she prepares to do the scene.

X

Another shows all three core Daredevil cast members together, with smiles on their faces.

X

These other images, as shared by X user @WingFinn48, show the cast in the process of rehearsing the small scene.

X

The images see Woll and Henson rehearsing a scene alongside Charlie Cox where their characters are walking out of their law office together and down the sidewalk.

X

While it might not be the most exciting scene, many will be thrilled to see the trio back together at all.

X

The Returning Faces of Daredevil: Born Again

Many fans are still finding it hard to believe that there was once a world where Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy would never appear. In fact, rumor had it that they were set to die offscreen, which certainly would have caused colorful reactions, to say the least.

Thankfully, it seems that Marvel Studios has changed course—unless, of course, these are flashbacks. After all, there's plenty of time to explore between the end of Daredevil Season 3 and Born Again.

Another new face returning for the upcoming MCU reboot, on top of Jon Bernthal's previously announced Punisher, will be Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, a villain whose origin story played out over the course of Season 3.

There will definitely be new faces as well. Another batch of set photos just recently gave fans their first look at White Tiger in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop at some point in 2025 on Disney+.