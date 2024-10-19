Daredevil: Born Again Release Date Announced At Marvel’s 2024 NYCC Panel

After months of questions and speculation, Daredevil: Born Again's release date on Disney+ was set in stone for 2025 during Marvel's New York Comic-Con (NYCC) panel.

Following Daredevil: Born Again’s initial announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and the changes it has undergone since then, anticipation for the series is at a high. It will be the Man Without Fear’s first solo project under the Marvel Studios umbrella after initially starring in Netflix’s Defenders Saga.

While an official trailer has yet to be released, fans have gotten small teases for this new series, including a live look at Daredevil's newest suit from NYCC.

Following a surprise appearance by Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio at New York Comic-Con, their series got a confirmed release date.

During Marvel's NYCC panel, the two helped announce that Born Again will officially debut on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. This comes seven years after the end of Cox and D'Onofrio's Daredevil series on Netflix and over two years after Cox's last MCU appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Direct

Additionally, the panelist confirmed a nine-episode slate for Season 1, cutting Daredevil: Born Again's initially announced 18-episode first season in half.

The Direct

What Will Happen in Daredevil: Born Again?

Now that this series is officially set to release in only half a year, MCU fans are eagerly wondering what the solo series will deliver. While Daredevil: Born Again was not initially considered Season 4 of the Netflix show, its changes may indicate otherwise.

Characters like Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page are enlisted to return alongside Matt Murdock as he takes on the entire MCU landscape. They'll also have to combat a newly motivated Kingpin, as D'Onofrio's character seeks to become the mayor of New York City.

Privately released Daredevil footage already teased its connections to the greater MCU, finally giving fans what was missing from much of the Defenders Saga.

Additionally, quotes from Cox and D'Onofrio confirmed Born Again would not hold back in terms of violence, even alluding to more intense moments than fans saw in Netflix's Daredevil. This will continue the trend set by 2024's Echo, which became Marvel Studios' first-ever TV-MA-rated streaming show.

Along with the Kingpin, Daredevil will have his hands full with powerful new villains like Muse, who joins returning veteran Wilson Bethel's Bullseye.

The real question is how much of what fans have heard about Daredevil will be in Season 1, as its 18-episode slate was confirmed to be split in two. Details hinted about what will happen in Daredevil Season 2, but there is still plenty to look forward to.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 will release on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.