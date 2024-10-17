MCU: Daredevil's Stunning New Costume for 2025 Return Gets Unveiled (Photos)

Marvel Studios has unveiled the full new costume for Charlie Cox's 2025 MCU return as Daredevil.

After years of waiting, Daredevil's reintroduction into the MCU is closer than ever in next year's Daredevil: Born Again. No trailer has been made public as of yet, but fans in attendance at August's D23 convention got the chance to see a sneak peek at Daredevil: Born Again.

The series is expected to debut sometime in March 2025, meaning more and more material from the show will be made public in the coming months as its release date fast approaches.

Daredevil's New MCU Costume Revealed

Shown off as a part of Marvel Studios' New York Comic-Con (NYCC) booth, The Direct captured a first glimpse at Daredevil's new MCU costume set to appear in the character's 2025 MCU return, Daredevil: Born Again.

The outfit seems to be a departure from the yellow-and-red getup the character was seen wearing in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It sports similarities to the suit worn during Netflix's Daredevil series, except it looks to be a bit more saturated red rather than the scuffed crimson seen in The Defenders saga.

Looking closely at the outfit, one can see intricate inter-woven detail splayed across the entire look, making this particular Daredevil look feel more like dyed-red carbon fiber plates rather than the red leather seen in previous iterations of the character.

That is not to say the costume has done away entirely with leather, the gauntlets and gloves feature heavily padded leather accents, giving a little extra padding for when the hero has to throw some punches.

Set up alongside the new Daredevil costume was also a look at how Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) will be styled in the upcoming series, with a signature pin-striped suit and tie on display as well.

Breaking Down the New Daredevil Suit

An MCU hero geting a new suit is always exciting, but seeing Daredevil's finally on full display is something to behold.

Daredevil: Born Again has been long-anticipated by fans as they eagerly await reentering the gritty, dark world that was first introduced in the Daredevil Netflix series.

The first thing fans should notice about this new suit is how vibrantly red it is.

Over the years, Charlie Cox's Daredevil looks have typically shied away from the eye-popping crimson look seen in the comics.

As evidenced in these NYCC pictures, as well as leaked early set photos from Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios has embraced a real ruby red for this new take on the character.

This makes the costume feel like it was pulled right from the comic book page, something Marvel Studios has been doing since the very beginning.

What will be interesting to see though, is if this is the suit Matt Murdock starts Daredevil: Born Again in.

Fans will remember Daredevil's ketchup-and-mustard costume seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The antihero played a major part in the latter half of that series and was seen exclusively in his yellow-and-reds.

Daredevil would then pop up again in this year's Echo show, but his She-Hulk look was noticeably absent.

This new Born Again suit seems to be confirmation that the yellow-and-red costume may be retired in the MCU (at least for now) as the franchise brings the character back into the fold.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to start streaming on Disney+ in March 2025.