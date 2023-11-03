Marvel's First 2024 Show Gets Surprising Rating

Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series of 2024, Echo, was given a rather shocking rating by the MPAA.

All eyes are currently on Loki Season 2 and The Marvels, but Alaqua Cox's Echo isn't far off.

The upcoming series was originally supposed to release every single episode on November 23, but it was ultimately delayed to January 10, 2024.

Now, all six episodes are still set to come out on January 10, but with the arrival of a brand-new trailer for the show, Echo will also be available to stream on Hulu as well as Disney+.

Echo Receives TV-MA Rating

Marvel Studios released the first official trailer for the upcoming Echo Disney+ series, starring Alaqua Cox in the titular role.

However, at the end of the trailer, it was surprisingly confirmed that the show was given a TV-MA rating when an end card popped up that stated, "Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream."

The upcoming animated Marvel Zombies Disney+ show was the first Marvel Studios project to be TV-MA, but since Echo will be released on January 10, 2024, it will officially become the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series to have that rating.

Why Is Echo Rated TV-MA?

The recently released trailer for Echo teased that the MCU show will not shy away from violence in the slightest, and fans can probably expect it to rival the level of brutality often seen in the Daredevil Netflix series.

For example, at the beginning of the released footage, Kingpin was shown beating someone up, and a shot lingered on his extremely bloody hand in the aftermath.

Another shot featured a character upside-down with blood running out of their mouth, nose, and eyes, proving to the audience that this upcoming show is violent.

Many fans thought that Moon Knight should have explored the character's vicious nature a little further than it did, so it seems as though Marvel Studios listened and is planning to go all out with Echo.

By showing this level of violence, Echo will undoubtedly bring back some of the horrific elements of Kingpin's character, making him an even more terrifying villain in the long run.

Viewers can now expect Daredevil: Born Again to also feature a TV-MA rating when it finally comes out, which will surely please many fans of Charlie Cox's Netflix series.

Echo is set to release all six of its episodes on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.