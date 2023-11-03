Hulu will be involved with the release of the next Marvel Studios live-action streaming series, marking a historic moment in the MCU.

While Disney+ is known as the core home for the MCU’s long run of streaming shows, the franchise has also utilized other platforms to bring those stories to the public, including a premiere on the ABC network in August for Ms. Marvel.

Additionally, about a month after Secret Invasion debuted on Disney+ in June 2023, the series' first three episodes were then streamed on Hulu on July 21.

Next MCU Show Debuting on Hulu

The release of the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' Echo confirmed that the series will stream on Hulu simultaneously with its release on Disney+.

This debut marks the first time that an MCU show will premiere on a different streaming service and on Disney+ at the same time.

The trailer itself puts Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez into the spotlight with this series being her first spotlighted appearance in the MCU after her initial debut in 2021's Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios

The trailer also highlights Tantoo Cardinal's Chula as Maya revisits her hometown and dives deeper into her MCU origins.

Marvel Studios

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is also heavily featured in the trailer, with the closing shot showing the iconic villain with an eyepatch on after Maya shot him in the face in the Hawkeye Season 1 finale.

Marvel Studios

The full Echo trailer can be seen below:

Will Marvel Utilize Hulu in the Future?

Marvel and Hulu have worked together often over the past year for releases, most recently teaming up to bring the MCU's first-ever Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, to Hulu.

With this move happening on a more regular basis, Hulu and Disney+ appear to be diving deeper into a partnership with one another, which seems to be the perfect avenue for a more mature show like Echo.

With Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin playing such a big role in this series, excitement should be building for the opportunity to see him recreate some of his persona from the Netflix shows, showing just how brutal Wilson Fisk can be.

And while it's still difficult to predict how well the show will perform with its binge-release strategy, the first in MCU history, Marvel looks to be taking risks in order to get the franchise back on track.

Echo will arrive on Disney+ on January 10, 2024.