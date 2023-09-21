Marvel's First 2024 Live-Action Show Gets Officially Announced

Marvel Studios officially confirmed which live-action Disney+ show will be the MCU's first in 2024.

As a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes permeating Hollywood, Marvel Studios was forced to delay more than half a dozen upcoming movies and Disney+ shows as Phase 5 of the MCU expands.

Although next year was set to hold more Marvel releases than any other year in history, which included both the MCU and Sony Pictures' slate, the strikes have thrown a wrench into those plans as fans wait for more new releases.

All this means that once Loki (October 6) and The Marvels (November 10) hit screens to close out 2023, the MCU's future looks quite uncertain.

What Is Marvel's First Live-Action Disney+ Show of 2024?

The Disney+ server officially confirmed that Echo now has a release window set for January 2024, setting its delay into stone.

The site changed Echo's page by taking away the text "Debuts on Disney+ November 29, 2023" and adding "Debuts on Disney+ January 2024," making Alaqua Cox's solo series the first live-action MCU show of 2024.

Echo is now one of seven live-action MCU series that face delays to mostly unconfirmed release dates, with the other six listed below:

Additionally, multiple MCU movies were delayed from their 2024 release dates, starting most prominently with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3.

Additionally, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts are in serious danger of facing those same delay issues with their placement after Deadpool 3 in the release schedule.

What Will Happen in Marvel Studios' Echo?

Set to follow up on Alaqua Cox's debut in 2021's Hawkeye, Echo will give the heroine her first solo story as she returns to her Native American roots and learns more about herself along with what lies ahead.

This will even include a couple of major fan-favorite characters with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin set to star alongside Maya Lopez, expanding into stories the MCU has never seen before with that duo.

With Echo being a trailblazer in the MCU as the franchise's second deaf hero and the first live-action hero of Native American descent, her solo series will add a new level of thrill to the ground-level story that continues expanding for Marvel Studios.

But with the seemingly regular release updates continuing to delay this and other additions to Phase 5, fans remain hopeful that Cox's series will be a successful venture into new heroes as the MCU hopefully gets back on solid footing.

Echo is now set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in January 2024.