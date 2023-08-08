Marvel Sets Record-Breaking 2024 Slate With These 6 Movie Releases

Six live-action movies based on Marvel Comics will be released in 2024, marking a historic year for the superhero brand.

In the post-pandemic world, fans are receiving more Marvel content than ever between the MCU's movies and Disney+ shows, along with the titles in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and animated Spider-Verse.

This year, moviegoers are being treated to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels, but next year is about to get a whole lot more Marvel-ous.

Marvel's 2024 Movie Releases Make History

2024 will be historic for Marvel as it marks the first time six live-action movies based on the brand's heroes have been released in one year.

Following the latest release shifts, the unprecedented year will include three movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and three from Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

While this will be the first year Marvel has released six live-action movies, the brand had six theatrical releases in a year once before in 2018 - with one of them being an animated affair.

Back in 2018, Marvel Studios debuted three new movies, Fox released Deadpool 2, and Sony launched its new universe with Venom, along with dropping the animated Into the Spider-Verse:

Here is the record-breaking list of Marvel movies currently set to release in 2024:

1.) Madame Web - February 14, 2024

Marvel

The next movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web, will introduce new female heroes played by Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and more. There will also be plenty of connections to the new wall-crawler himself in this one, reportedly debuting Adam Scott as Uncle Ben and even involving a baby Peter Parker.

Madame Web may have wrapped filming over eight months ago and be well into post-production, but the recent shift to the long-finished Kraven the Hunter has proven anything can happen. As of now, the Dakota Johnson movie appears likely to make its planned release date as long as no reshoots are required.

2.) Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024

20th Century Studios

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are coming back for a Multiversal adventure in Deadpool 3 involving other characters from the old Fox Marvel universe. There will even be some MCU connections this time around with Owen Wilson's Mobius and Loki's TVA set to play into the story.

Deadpool 3 began production at the end of May, shortly after the writers' strike started in Hollywood, and just weeks later it moved up from November to May 2024. Filming was halted as the actors' strike kicked off in mid-July, but a report has claimed it could only afford to halt for around a month before a release delay would be needed, and with that time almost elapsed, a delay seems very likely.

3.) Venom 3 - July 12, 2024

Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy returns to take the lead in Venom 3, with the first two movies' writer Kelly Marcel taking over as director. Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly joined the movie in an unknown role, with Jemaine Clement having supposedly been eyed for a part once offered to Owen Wilson.

Venom 3 only began filming at the end of June, and as such was only able to film for under three weeks before the actors' strike. As the release date is under a year away, the strike is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, and there is still plenty of shooting still to happen, the Tom Hardy threequel will likely catch a delay, perhaps to October 2024 - the same month Venom 2 released and found success.

4.) Captain America 4 - July 26, 2024

Marvel Studios

After The Falcon and the Winter Solder, Sam Wilson gets his first crack at leading his own movie with Captain America: Brave New World. He will be joined by a brand-new Falcon replacement and three major Hulk characters, including a recast Thunderbolt Ross, now the U.S. President, played by Harrison Ford.

Captain America 4 was lucky enough to wrap production at the end of June, just weeks before the actors' strike got underway. As such, Brave New World ought to easily make its planned release date and may even swap with Deadpool 3 to take Marvel Studios' May blockbuster date if that movie won't be ready one time.

5.) Kraven the Hunter - August 30, 2024

Sony Pictures

Kraven the Hunter will finally make his live-action debut in his own solo movie, played by the MCU's Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. There will be several other Spider-Man villains to keep him company including Rhino, Calypso, and Chameleon, and even Russell Crowe will appear as Kraven's father.

Sony just made a strange decision to delay Kraven the Hunter from this October to next August, despite having just released a trailer. The shift moves Kraven to release after Venom 3, even though the former wrapped production over a year ago while the latter just started filming before the strike, perhaps pointing toward plans for major reshoots for the Aaron Taylor-Johnson epic.

6.) Thunderbolts - December 20, 2024

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts appears set to serve as a pseudo-sequel to Black Widow, bringing back Florence Pugh's Yelena, Julia Louis-Drefus' Valentina, and David Harbour's Red Guardian, along with Taskmaster, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, and Ghost. The movie will also see Steven Yeun join the MCU, reportedly as the superhero Sentry.

Out of the six Marvel movies listed, Thunderbolts is the only one yet to get in front of the camera, with filming reportedly once set to begin in June but delayed due to the writers' strike. So, even once the strikes end, filming won't be able to begin for a few weeks due to the need for further writing work.

BONUS.) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse - TBD

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, much like its predecessor, was instantly beloved by fans and even rounded out on a cliffhanger. As such, audiences are very excited for Beyond the Spider-Verse which will once again feature the Spot as its main villain, continuing on from the latest movie.

Spider-Verse 3 was removed from the release schedule altogether as none of the voicework has been completed and won't be able to be until the actors' strike ends. If the threequel does make its way into 2024 it will likely be very late into the year, but a full-year shift to March 2025 does seem more realistic.

The next Marvel movie to release will be Marvel Studios' The Marvels which hits theaters on November 10.