First Look at Russell Crowe's 2023 Marvel Return as New Character

Russell Crowe makes a grand return as a new character in the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie, Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter features a stellar cast, with two Marvel stars headlining its ensemble.

Aside from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s debut in Sony’s Marvel universe as the titular character, Russell Crowe jumps ship as an important character in the movie.

Interestingly, in a past interview with Comicbook last April 2023, Crowe previously teased that Kraven the Hunter takes place in "an unexpectedly, dark world."

Sony Unveils Russell Crowe's Brand New Marvel Character

Sony Pictures officially revealed the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, showcasing the first look at Russell Crowe's new Marvel character.

Sony Pictures

After months of rumors, the trailer confirmed that Crowe is playing Kraven's father, Nikolai Kravinoff, in the movie.

Sony Pictures

It remains to be seen how Crowe's character fits in the movie, but the first footage suggests that he is strict toward his son, Kraven, even during childhood.

In the future, Nikolai can be seen alive alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, potentially indicating that he could end up as one of the villains of the film.

Sony Pictures

The full trailer can be seen below:

