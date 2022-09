Sony Delays Spider-Man Spin-Offs

Sony Pictures has officially delayed the release dates for its next two Spider-Man spin-off movies.

Kraven the Hunter was delayed from its January 13, 2023 release, and it will now premiere later next year on October 6. This bumps Madame Web from the October 6 date, and it will now debut on February 16, 2024.

Additionally, an untitled Marvel movie from Sony was pushed up from July 12, 2024 to June 6, 2024.

