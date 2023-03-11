Bad Bunny's Spider-Man Spin-off Movie Gets Release Date Update

Sony's live-action Spider-Man franchise has continued chugging along throughout the years, despite the utter flop that was Morbius and the seemingly constant overshadowing of it by more popular MCU movies or animated web-slinger films.

However, a slate of Spider-Man-adjacent movies is set for release, with titles like Madame Web in production and others like Venom 3 getting there.

One such project in development is El Muerto, a spin-off starring Bad Bunny as Juan-Carlos Sanchez — the alter ego of the titular character. A wrestler version Spider-Man, El Muerto is not among the most popular Spider-Man comic characters. Nonetheless, he will be coming to the big screen.

The film was originally set to release on January 12, 2024, but a new rumor indicated that this may no longer be the case.

When Will El Muerto's Movie Release?

Marvel

A new Tweet from Big Screen Leaks revealed that the Sony Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto is unlikely to make its original release date of January 12, 2024.

A fan on Twitter asked the account for an update on the film, noting that "we haven't heard anything about what's going on." This prompted a response from insider Big Screen Leaks, saying, "I'm hearing that it's very unlikely to make that date."

This likely delay comes as little surprise considering the absence of any casting and filming news 10 months ahead of the Bad Bunny-starrer's planned premiere. Sony's recent Marvel movie schedule shift slotted Dakota Johnson's Madame Web movie for a February 16, 2024 release; the studio would never want two of its Marvel blockbusters to compete in theaters one month away from one another.

Kraven will be the next entry on Sony's Marvel slate, premiering in theaters on October 6, 2023.

How Will a Delay Impact Sony's Spider-Verse?

A delay for El Muerto would likely not disturb plans for Sony's Spider-Man universe too greatly, as Madame Web hits theaters just over a month after El Muerto's original release date.

With the Dakota Johnson film so close in schedule and Kraven the previous October, not to mention the inevitable smash hit that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be when it premieres in June, a delay would likely be merely a drop in the bucket.

Further, a delay would give ample time for re-shoots and story changes, based on fan reception to Kraven and potentially even Madame Web.

Keeping the films so close together, as they currently are, only makes it more plausible that if one were to flop, the other would too.

El Muerto is currently set to release in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.