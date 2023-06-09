Sony Pictures is currently developing nine movies with Spider-Man and the many Marvel characters connected to the wall-crawler to release in 2023 and beyond.

Spider-Man has been absent from screens for over a year since the record-breaking No Way Home, but he recently returned to theaters with the long-awaited Across the Spider-Verse.

All 9 Spider-Man Movies Coming Soon

Sony clearly intends to make full use of its Spider-Man movie rights, with nine movie projects currently confirmed to be in development across its three different branches - Tom Holland's MCU movies, the animated Spider-Verse, and its connected universe of villain-led spin-offs.

1.) Kraven the Hunter - October 6

Marvel

Kraven the Hunter will be the next live-action outing from the Spider-Man mythos, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson making his debut as the legendary villain. The flick will introduce more Spider-Man antagonists including Alessandro Nivola's Rhino and more, with Russell Crowe also making his Marvel return as a new character.

The first trailer for Kraven the Hunter debuted earlier this year at CinemaCon with descriptions calling Taylor-Johnson's character "animalistic" and "vicious." And, in exciting news for many, the next entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe has already been confirmed as R-rated and "grounded heavily in the real world."

2.) Madame Web - February 16, 2024

Marvel

Madame Web is on the way in early 2024 as the first female-led chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, with a cast that includes the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

The movie appears to be the most Spider-Man-focussed entry in the spin-off world, with a potential wall-crawler Variant revealed, an all-new Uncle Ben cast, multiple Spider-Women being introduced, and even evidence suggesting a baby Peter Parker could play into Madame Web.

3.) Venom 3 - TBD

Marvel

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will soon return for Venom 3, with the actor having confirmed prep work is now underway as production is expected to run in England from June to September. This could mean everybody's favorite symbiotic duo will be back in theaters as soon as late 2024 unless any unexpected obstacles emerge.

Hardy is set to receive a massive salary as he reprises his role under director Kelly Marcel - who wrote the first two Venom movies. Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor is reportedly lined up to join the flick as a new Marvel character, while reports claim Owen Wilson passed on a role that has now been offered to Jemaine Clement.

4.) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse - March 29, 2024

Marvel

With the first chapter of the Spider-Verse sequel having just entered theaters, fans won't be waiting long to see the animated Miles Morales back in action. Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release early next year, continuing right where Spider-Verse 2 left off as the Spider-People face-off with The Spot.

Producer Peter Ramsey has made the exciting promise how "the sky really is the limit" for the threequel, although what comes next for the Spider-Verse after that remains unclear at this time. The animated Morales will have one appearance before the sequel through a brand-new short.

5.) Spider-Man 4 - TBD

Marvel

Perhaps the most anticipated entry on this list for many comes with Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to the game-changing ending of No Way Home which began a whole new era for the MCU's Peter Parker. The project is in development at Sony and Marvel, although the writers' strike has seemingly halted work.

Both Holland's Spider-Man and Zendaya's MJ are expected to return for a street-level story tied to the aftermath of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. It's unclear whether this means Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock or Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will appear, but both have expressed interest in a Spider-Man crossover.

6.) El Muerto - January 12, 2024 (Likely Delayed)

Marvel

Another from Sony's ever-expanding Spider-Man spin-off universe, Latin artist Bad Bunny was announced in April 2022 to lead El Muerto, starring a super-powered wrestler who has only appeared in two comic issues ever. The artist has since promised the movie "will be epic," expressing his excitement for the character.

Recent reports have revealed development on El Muerto is "at a standstill," making it extremely unlikely it will make its intended January 2024 release. After all, Sony has movies wrapped up that are even set to release after that, and El Muerto has shown no signs of filming anytime soon.

7.) Hypno-Hustler - TBD

Marvel

On the topic of Spider-Man villains almost nobody has heard of, Donald Glover will be taking another dip into the wall-crawler world. No, not as Aaron Davis, aka the Prowler-to-be, who he played in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but instead in a movie about Hypno-Hustler, which he will both produce and star in.

Hypno-Hustler is known for being the leader of a band with plenty of musical connections, with reports saying this may be what drew Glover to the project given he also has a musical career under the name Childish Gambino. The movie was revealed in December 2022 with no indication of when it may release.

8.) Spider-Woman - TBD

Marvel

Reports of a Spider-Woman movie have been ongoing for years, with Olivia Wilde having reportedly signed on to direct a movie featuring Jessica Drew in mid-2022. The Don't Worry Darling director may have even teased MCU and Marvel Studios connections as she alluded to avoiding "Kevin Feige's pellet gun."

Although news about that iteration of Spider-Woman has been quiet for some time, Sony Pictures recently confirmed fans will see a movie with the character “sooner than you expect.” There is a chance this may be referring to the multiple Spider-Women - including one played by Sydney Sweeney - in Madame Web.

9.) Live-Action Miles Morales - TBD

Marvel

As Across the Spider-Verse makes its way into theaters, Sony revealed big plans for more adventures with Miles Morales, this time as the character makes his live-action debut, although that came with the caveat fans will likely "have to wait a couple of years" before that comes to fruition.

Morales coming to live-action has been the talk of the town for some time as the character continues to grow in popularity. Many have expressed hopes for Spider-Verse voice actor Shameik Moore to play Miles in live-action, but with his debut seemingly still years away, the 28-year-old may have aged out of the role.

Spider-Man's Future on Television

On top of the nine Spider-Man-related projects on the way to the big screen, Sony is lining up movie-level endeavors for television using its Marvel characters. This comes as both Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.'s DC Studios continue to make similar efforts to bring the MCU and DCU, respectively, to television as well.

Silk: Spider Society - TBD

Marvel

One of the live-action series being developed for Amazon Prime stars Lauren Moon, aka Silk, a Korean-American girl bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker. Silk: Spider Society comes from Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are said to be off to "a really exciting start" on the project.

Spider-Man Noir - TBD

Marvel

Sony is developing a live-action Spider-Man Noir show for Amazon Prime which will focus on an older wall-crawler in 1930s New York. Mortal Kombat writer Oren Uziel is working on the project, with Lord and Miller also involved in the alternate universe show. However, the duo has confirmed the development of both Silk and Spider-Man Noir has halted due to the writers' strike.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year - TBD

Marvel

Marvel Studios is also developing its own wall-crawler series for Disney+ with Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The show will feature an alternate Peter Parker with a host of new friends as he faces off against a wide variety of antagonists, while also teaming up with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Doctor Strange. The show has already been renewed for a second Sophomore Year season.

Spider-Man can currently be seen in theaters with Across the Spider-Verse, which is playing now worldwide.