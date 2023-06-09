Spider-Verse 3 Release Date Makes Marvel Movie History

The gap between Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will make history under the Marvel banner.

Given that Spider-Verse 2 has already premiered in theaters, the attention now shifts to Spider-Verse 3, especially after the sequel's cliffhanger ending.

It is widely expected that the threequel will explore the ramifications of Spider-Verse 2's ending. In fact, Across the Spider-Verse producer Peter Ramsey even teased that "the sky really is the limit" when it comes to what the third entry will bring to the table.

Marvel

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date is set for March 29, 2024, which is 301 days after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's theatrical premiere on June 2, 2023.

If Spider-Verse 3's current date sticks, then this gap will make history as the shortest window between release dates for a Marvel movie and its direct sequel.

Interestingly, it was a much longer wait between Spider-Verse 2 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which premiered on December 14, 2018. This resulted in a gap of 1631 days between the first two movies.

In the MCU, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame holds this release date record since both movies were released 364 days apart in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, other Hollywood movies also have had short release date gaps between a movie and its direct sequel.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (October 10, 2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (April 16, 2004) were released 189 days apart from each other.

Back to the Future Part II (November 22, 1989) and Back to the Future Part III (May 25, 1990) had a 184-day gap between their theatrical premieres.

The Matrix Reloaded (May 15, 2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (November 5, 2003) had the shortest gap in-between release dates with 174 days.

The Wait for Spider-Verse 3 Should Build Enough Hype

When Avengers: Infinity War ended with half of the titular team (and the universe) turning into dust, the anticipation for its follow-up (Avengers: Endgame) was through the roof.

The same kind of anticipation could also be building for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, especially after how Spider-Verse 2 managed to showcase a massive yet perfect cliffhanger.

The short gap between the two movies benefits Spider-Verse 3 since it will not take long for fans to know the answer to how the franchise will wrap up its trilogy.

The decision to not include a post-credits scene in Across the Spider-Verse is also quite fitting since it allows more questions to arise that would build more hype for the threequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.