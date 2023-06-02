Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made post-credits history during its theatrical premiere.

Spider-Verse 2 expanded the Multiverse like never before by introducing a plethora of Spider-people. As expected, the stakes for Spider-Verse 2 are high, with its cliffhanger ending setting up the events of the threequel.

With a game-changing ending, many have speculated that a post-credits scene will be included, similar to how other Marvel movies in the past have done so.

Spider-Verse 2 Breaks Post Credits Trend

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not feature any post-credits scenes, breaking Marvel's 11-movie, three-year-long streak of having at least one post-credits scene in every one of its films since The New Mutants, which premiered in August 2020.

Here's every Marvel movie that has had a post-credits sequence in the last three years:

Black Widow (2020)

Black Widow's post-credits scene featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine giving Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova a mission to take down Clint Barton, stating that he is the man responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers meeting Wong, Shang-Chi, and Katy Chen in a hologram meet-up to try and analyze the origin of the Ten Rings. After promising to keep in touch, Shang-Chi, Chen, and Wong spent the night singing karaoke.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom were both transported to the MCU's Earth, setting up the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Eternals (2021)

Eternals' post-credits scene unveiled Harry Styles' MCU debut as Eros, the brother of Thanos. Alongside Pip the Troll, the pair told the remaining Eternals that they know where the rest of their members are.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home's mid-credits tag showed Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom being transported back to their Earth. However, a small bit of the Venom symbiote was left behind, indicating that it might end up reaching Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Morbius (2022)

During the post-credits scene of Morbius, Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes was transported into Sony's Marvel universe aka the world of Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the post-credits scene featured the MCU debut of Charlize Theron as Clea as she recruits Benedict Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer to fix a Multiversal Incursion.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene showcased the Marvel debut of Brett Goldstein as Hercules while also confirming that Russell Crowe's Zeus survived after being attacked by Thor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's emotional mid-credits tag showed Nakia introducing her son with T'Challa, Toussaint, to Shuri.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene confirmed that the Council of Kangs exists in the MCU, showing a plethora of Variants of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's post-credits scene, the new team led by Rocket Raccoon was introduced, which includes Groot, Adam Warlock, Phyla, Cosmo, and Kraglin.

The fact that Spider-Verse 2 has no post-credits scene is fitting, considering that the sequel's final minutes managed to set up what's to come in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Introducing another sequence after a game-changing cliffhanger ending would've ruined the emotional state of the audience heading to the threequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.