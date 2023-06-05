Spider-Verse 2 Just Fixed Morbius' Embarrassing Post-Credits Mistake

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse addressed how Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes ended up in Morbius and Venom's universe.

Spider-Verse 2 managed to introduce a plethora of Spider-Men across the Multiverse while also revealing a key plot point that helped explain the events of Morbius' post-credits scene.

Sony Pictures

In Morbius' post-credits sequence, Adrian Toomes aka Vulture was transported to Sony's Marvel universe (the world where Jared Leto's titular vampire and Tom Hardy's Venom reside).

Some fans theorized that this happened due to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, leading to speculation that Morbius didn't fully understand how Doctor Strange's Multiverse spell worked.

Spider-Verse 2 Explains Morbius' Confusing Post-Credits Scene

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed that the first movie's events (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) caused rifts between universes that were dragging Spider-Man villains from one universe to another.

Sony Pictures

In the sequel, a Renaissance-inspired Vulture, who is voiced by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone, invaded Spider-Gwen's universe aka Earth-65. Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and Jessica Drew then arrive to help Gwen, with the latter learning about the cause of Vulture's sudden appearance on her Earth.

Sony Pictures

Based on Spider-Verse 2's events, Into the Spider-Verse is the main culprit for why Keaton's Vulture ended up in Sony's Marvel universe and why he suspects that it "has something to do with Spider-Man."

This specific plot point in Spider-Verse 2 essentially solved Morbius' post-credits pothole caused by Michael Keaton's appearance as Vulture. In fact, this also fixed fan complaints about Morbius hurting the MCU since many have pointed out that the movie didn't really understand how No Way Home's spell worked.

Spider-Verse 2 Hints at Sony's Grand Spider-Man Plan

Sony Pictures

Spider-Verse 2's reveal that the first film has something to do with Morbius' confusing post-credits scene may hint at the potential endgame of Sony's Marvel universe.

In Morbius' post-credits scene, Vulture tries to recruit Morbius to deal with Spider-Man, seemingly seeking revenge for being stuck in that specific universe. It's possible that a Sinister Six team-up is in the cards, and this could be the culminating event that Sony is leaning towards.

Interestingly, this is in line with a past report claiming that Sony's "long-term goal is to make Sinister Six."

At this point, possible members of the Sinister Six might include Tom Hardy's Venom, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter, and Chameleon (who is already confirmed to be part of Kraven's solo movie), alongside Morbius and Vulture.

The sixth and final member could be unveiled soon, and Sony might surprise everyone by showing that this villain is also from another universe as well.

Hopefully, the ripple effects of the Spider-Verse films will slowly be felt in the live-action realm.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.