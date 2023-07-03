Marvel Just Teased Tom Holland's Spider-Man vs. Venom Battle In Upcoming Movie

A key reveal from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse indicated that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will eventually clash with Venom at some point in the MCU.

Spider-Verse 2 confirmed that canon events exist in every Spider-Man's life, sending most of them towards similar canon moments.

In the sequel, it was explained that there are key life moments that tie all of the Spider-Men together, such as the spider bite, falling in love with someone, and a tragic death that defines the hero.

Spider-Verse 2's Venom-Related Canon Event Explained

Spider-Verse 2's canon event sequence confirmed that Spider-Man grappling with the symbiote suit is part of the web-slinger's life across the Multiverse.

During Miguel O'Hara's explanation, an animation of several Spider-Men ripping the symbiote off of their respective suits was seen, with Spider-Man 2099 noting that it is a chapter that is part of every Spider's story every time.

One shot in the canon event is Tobey Maguire's Peter ripping off the symbiote in Spider-Man 3, leading to the creation of Venom.

Spider-Verse 2 Just Teased Tom Holland’s Encounter With Venom

In the MCU, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has yet to clash with Venom, but Spider-Man: No Way Home did tease the pair's eventual meeting.

In No Way Home's post-credits scene, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom were transported back to his Earth, but part of the symbiote remained on Earth-616.

This sequence cements the fact that the Venom symbiote will eventually merge with Holland's web-slinger, potentially in Spider-Man 4 or one of the next two Avengers movies.

Interestingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna revealed that there were versions of the movie "where [Eddie Brock] shows up earlier," with the character potentially becoming part of the final battle at the Statue of Liberty at one point.

It's possible that this idea was scrapped to make way for a much more meaningful meeting between the MCU's Peter Parker and Venom in the future.

It remains to be seen how Holland's Spider-Man will end up with the symbiote, but Spider-Verse 2's canon event suggests that the MCU hero will be corrupted by Venom at first before eventually breaking free of his influence.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.