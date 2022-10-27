Black Panther 2's Surprising Post-Credits Scenes Count Confirmed

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only a few weeks away from making its debut, coming in as the final theatrical outing in Phase 4 of the MCU. But on top of an exciting new story adding to Wakanda’s legacy in the Multiverse Saga, MCU fans will be looking forward to seeing what comes in the movie’s inevitable post-credits sequences.

Phase 4 has featured an interesting round of post-credits scenes, with some movies’ moments being much more consequential than others. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed the titular hero meeting the Avengers and Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Hercules to the MCU, but Spider-Man: No Way Home only featured Venom being sent back home before using a Doctor Strange 2 teaser for its other scene.

Now, Black Panther 2 has taken its own path in the MCU by bucking a trend that’s been seen for the better part of a decade.

Black Panther 2 Post-Credits Scene Count Confirmed

Marvel

Following the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, critics have confirmed that the Phase 4 finale includes one post-credits scene that's "really moving," according to CineXpress' Fico Cangiano:

"Black Panther is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving."

Wakanda Forever's one-scene post-credits count is surprising to Marvel fans considering that the last five MCU films have all had two credit stingers each. Looking back even further, 15 of the last 18 Marvel Studios movies had multiple post-credits sequences.

Rotten Tomatoes' Orlando Maldonado noted that Black Panther 2's mid-credits tag is "super sweet:"

"Wakanda Forever has ONE mid credits scene, that's all, but it's super sweet."

There's a very slim possibility that an additional spoiler-y post-credits scene was omitted from the premiere screenings by Disney to prevent it from leaking ahead of the sequel's worldwide release on November 11.

For perspective, in Phase 1, five of the six movies had one mid or post-credits scene while The Avengers had two.

Phase 2 was split evenly down the middle, featuring three movies with one post-credits scene and three movies with two,

Phase 3 mostly featured movies with two post-credits scenes with a couple of exceptions. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set the MCU record with five scenes, Avengers: Infinity War only had one, and Avengers: Endgame became the only MCU movie with no post-credits moments.

Thus far in Phase 4, Black Widow is the only movie with one post-credits scene while the other five films have two.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!