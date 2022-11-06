Black Panther 2 Post-Credits: How Avengers: Endgame Influenced Special Scene Decision

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's creative team has opened up about how Avengers: Endgame set the stage for how Black Panther 2 would handle any footage after its credits.

The movie hasn't hit theaters just yet, but some lucky press has already been able to watch Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel. Their reactions were strong, to say the least.

It was also revealed that while the project does have a mid-credits stinger, it doesn't have an additional post-credits scene teasing any future MCU reveals. This is a massive break from the usual Marvel Studios affairs. When one movie ends, they usually throw some teases at the audience—but not this time.

It turns out that the decision was made for a very similar reason to why Marvel Studios did the same for Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame Influenced the Lack of Black Panther 2 Post-Credits

In an interview with Collider, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever executive producer Nate Moore commented on the rumors of a Doctor Doom after-credit scene at the end of the movie, revealing that it was never in the cards for a similar reason why Avengers: Endgame had no stingers.

Moore pointed to the big Avengers entry, noting that the movie "felt like an emotional experience" that didn't warrant a stinger at the end, something he felt applied to Wakanda Forever.

“I’ve heard those rumors, too. No, I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn’t feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger. Much like [‘Avengers:] Endgame’ felt like an emotional experience that you also didn’t need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately there isn’t an end credits [scene].”

Of course, a big part of the sequel is paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. So, it's understandable to see that teasing future MCU developments wasn't at the top of their priorities.

Moore reiterated his thoughts in an interview with Screenrant, calling attention to how "the tone of this movie is a bit different" and that adding a big stinger would have "felt a little disingenuous:"

Not this time. Obviously, the weight of this movie is a bit different, and the tone of this movie is a bit different, and it felt, especially, once people see the film. We felt the ending was kind of poetic that to then go back and say, “Hey, there’s a tag at the end of the credits,” felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing. Much like [Avengers] Endgame didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.

Is Black Panther 2's Credits Call the Right One?

It makes perfect sense to hear that the filmmakers chose to respectively honor Chadwick Boseman instead of tease any future installment. It's hard to see how anyone could be upset with the choice, even if one might have been hoping to see something specific.

Don't go into Wakanda Forever expecting to be left completely empty-handed by the end, as there is a mid-credits scene. However, reports seemed to indicate that it's more a continuation of the final scene than something separate—but further details weren't made available.

Had circumstances been different, there's one thing that fans would have almost certainly seen teased before leaving the theater: Doctor Doom. The infamous villain and his fictional kingdom of Latveria have long been top picks to go up against Wakanda.

That's not to mention how badly many just simply want to see Victor Von Doom in the MCU.

Either way, it seems everyone has to wait a little longer for that to become a reality. In the meantime, it's probably best to start preparing for the emotional journey that will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which lands in theaters on November 7.