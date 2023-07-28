Spider-Verse 3 Gets Disappointing Release Date Announcement

According to a new update from Sony Pictures that is sure to disappoint fans, Spider-Verse 3 (officially titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse) won't be keeping its previously announced release date.

Spider-Verse 3 was initially set to break records for Sony Pictures with its March 29, 2024 release date, with its 301-day gap after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release being the shortest between any two Marvel movies ever.

And after Spider-Verse 2 became Sony’s highest-grossing animated picture ever, breaking records at every turn, the anticipation for its sequel continues to grow amidst the tenuous movie landscape.

Spider-Verse 3 Gets Disappointing Delay

Marvel

Sony Pictures announced its updated theatrical release slate that's been impacted by the Hollywood strikes. One of the most notable changes is that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was removed from the calendar, meaning that it will be delayed from its March 29, 2024 slot.

As of now, the sequel doesn't have an official release date. Once the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes come to a conclusion and production on Spider-Verse 3 resumes, fans can expect the sequel to land a new date, which won't be any earlier than Fall 2024.

How Long Will Spider-Verse 3 Be Delayed?

Considering the dire circumstances of the writers' and actors' strike, Spider-Verse 3 almost certainly won't get its release date set for some time.

Sony also had to push the release of Kraven the Hunter by nearly a year, with that film now not releasing until August 30, 2024, even after the company pushed out the film's first full trailer in late June.

This delay also makes sense considering a recent update from Hailee Steinfeld, who noted that she hadn’t started recording any of her material yet for Gwen Stacy as of mid-June.

And with the Spider-Verse team intent on doing everything in their power to make the best movie possible, no matter how long it takes, the strikes may be only one factor playing into how long fans will have to wait for the next outing.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing in theaters now. For the time being, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't have a release date.