Spider-Verse 3 Gets Discouraging Release Update (Report)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Spider-Verse 3) appears to be quite far away from its release according to a disappointing update.

2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became a massive success for Sony Pictures, ranking as the second-highest-grossing movie of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This made fans anxious for the third movie to hit theaters, especially after it was originally going to be released a record-breaking 301 days after its predecessor.

Now, that is unfortunately no longer the case, and Beyond the Spider-Verse's release timeframe prospects only continue to get worse.

According to a recent report from The Cosmic Circus, Sony Pictures is nowhere near ready to release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third movie in the animated Miles Morales/Spider-Verse trilogy.

Speaking in a Q&A session on the website's discourse channel, Cosmic Circus journalist Alex Perez noted that this threequel still may not be ready to be released until two or three years from now:

"They’re working hard on it, and I’m hearing a lot of cool things for it. As for a potential release, I’m hearing we’re still 2-3 years out."

This comes more than a year after Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off its March 29, 2024 release date, with Sony delaying the movie indefinitely.

When Will Spider-Verse 3 Release?

Considering there was nearly a five-year gap between the releases of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this development is not exactly surprising. Gwen Stacy star Hailee Steinfeld even revealed that she hadn't started recording her lines for the threequel yet in June 2023.

As of December, producer Chris Miller shared that the team was "knee-deep in it" when discussing the production schedule, giving signs of hope that things were starting to get going.

He and co-executive producer Phil Lord had previously stated that the movie would only be released "when it's ready," showing how important it is for them to do the last part of this trilogy the right way.

Musician D4VD (aka David Anthony Burke) also shared a potentially exciting tease for the film's release in April, seemingly indicating Spider-Verse 3 would be ready for release sometime in 2025. However, this update seems to push that release date even further.

Star Karan Soni told Times Entertainment in August 2024 that recording would start "in a few months," meaning that may not begin until the end of this year or early next year.

Taking those updates into consideration, it would seemingly be impossible for the film to be ready before 2026 with recording and animation still left to be done. Sony may even want to push it until 2027 to ensure it is the best it can be.

Thankfully, whenever the time does come for its release, Sony Pictures, along with Lord and Miller, appear confident that it will be more than worth the wait for fans.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not have an official release date.

