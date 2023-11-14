The upcoming Spider-Verse 3 film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, could potentially further the romantic relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Throughout the first two Spider-Verse entries, Miles and Gwen's characters have each been explored the most, and the two have interacted with each other on many different occasions.

Fans have their theories about where the two characters will end up once the credits roll on Spider-Verse 3, with many wondering if they will actually be dating or not.

Miles and Gwen's Relationship in Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made it clear that Miles Morales had a bit of a crush on Gwen Stacy, but Across the Spider-Verse took things a step further.

Early on in the second film, Gwen comes to visit Miles, which leads to a fun sequence where Miles introduces her to his parents, Jefferson and Rio. As depicted in many movies, and in real life for many people as well, this scene felt as though Miles' parents were awkwardly meeting his girlfriend for the very first time.

Sony Pictures

At one point, Rio can even tell that Miles has some sort of feelings for Gwen, and after she initially judges Gwen, she lets Miles leave even though he is grounded because she knows just how much she means to her son.

It is also important to mention that when Gwen first enters Miles' universe, she is in his bedroom, which embarrasses Miles and causes him to try to clean up discreetly.

During this scene, Gwen also looks through Miles' notebook and finds that he has drawn dozens of pictures of her, which obviously creates a bit of tension between the two.

Just moments after this, Miles and Gwen swing around the city as she explains the Spider Society to him, which is when Gwen first mentions Hobie, aka Spider-Punk.

Gwen reveals to Miles that Hobie allows her to "crash in his dimension sometimes," which causes Miles to get quite jealous.

This jealousy regarding Hobie continues throughout the film at different points as it seems as though Gwen and Hobie at least had some sort of romantic relationship in the past. Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Hobie in Spider-Verse 2, even admitted that he felt "something was happening" between the two characters.

A few moments after Gwen initially tells Miles about Hobie, the pair hang upside down from the Williamsburgh Bank Building and talk about their relationship.

Sony Pictures

Gwen ultimately reveals to Miles that "in every other universe, Gwen Stacy falls for Spider-Man." As she says this, Miles' face lights up and he starts to inch his hand toward hers, thinking that she feels the same way about him as he does about her.

Gwen then says, "In every other universe, it doesn't end well." However, as she is speaking, it is clear that admitting that fact bothers her, and the film hints that she almost wishes that wasn't the case.

Most importantly, Miles then says to her, "Well, there's a first time for everything, right?" This clearly proves that Miles wants to work out a relationship with Gwen, and when he says this, Gwen just smiles and leans over on his shoulder, indicating that she would like for it to somehow work out.

At other points in Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen and Miles' potential romance is hinted at more, specifically through flirty dialogue or moments between the two characters, but the story never actually pulls the trigger and allows them to start dating.

However, Spider-Verse 3 (which has been delayed indefinitely) could finally feature a happy ending for the couple.

Sony Pictures

Based on everything that transpired in Across the Spider-Verse, it would make sense for Miles and Gwen to just start dating at some point in Spider-Verse 3, right?

Unfortunately, it isn't that simple, especially considering Miles isn't too happy with Gwen not telling him about his father.

To briefly recap, Miles found out that his father, Jefferson, has to die because it is what the Spider Society calls a "canon event." A canon event is something that has to happen in every single universe for the Multiverse to stay intact. For example, Uncle Ben dying is a canon event for every Peter Parker, just as Jefferson dying is a canon event for every Miles Morales.

However, Miles didn't just find out that his dad was supposed to die sometime soon. He also found out that Gwen knew about it and didn't tell him, which obviously made him quite upset.

This leads to Miles not trusting Gwen anymore to the point where he actually says goodbye to her near the end of the film, and instead of it just being a "see you later" type of goodbye, it feels as though Miles means it for good because the trust between the two of them is completely shattered.

That being said, the state of Miles and Gwen's relationship heading into Spider-Verse 3 is rocky at best. Miles has a lot of love for his father, and finding out that the person he arguably cares about the most was keeping a major secret from him the entire time is not something that will heal quickly.

However, that scene near the beginning when Miles and Gwen are hanging from the Williamsburgh Bank Building could have been foreshadowing what is to come in multiple different ways.

On the surface, it seems as though when Miles tells Gwen that "there's a first time for everything," his statement will eventually come true and the pair will form a proper relationship and start dating.

However, when digging a little deeper, it could also foreshadow that Miles will, for the first time, stop a canon event from happening (his father's death), and be able to hold the Multiverse together all at the same time.

If that happens, and Gwen is by his side helping him and proving just how much she loves him, then it is entirely possible and even probable that Miles will forgive her, and his romantic feelings for her will return stronger than ever.

Stories don't always have happy endings, so Miles and Gwen might not actually make it as a couple by the end of Spider-Verse 3. However, Across the Spider-Verse was teased as being "a love story between Miles and Gwen," and when everything is stripped away from the upcoming film once it comes out, fans might find that it will also be a love story at its core.