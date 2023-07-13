Sony‘s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will continue the story of Miles Morales of Earth-1610, and bring several other Spider-People along with it, but who exactly can fans expect.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was released in June, was a smash hit. It moved Miles forward in meaningful ways, deepened his relationship with Gwen Stacy, played host to a veritable horde of other Spider-Man Variants, and ended on a surprising cliffhanger.

While Spider-Verse 3, stands a fair chance of getting delayed, it’s been anticipated to be bigger and flashier than the two films that precede it. As is often the case with third movies in trilogies.

Every Character To Look For in Beyond the Spider-Verse

Shameik Moore - Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Shameik Moore

The voice of the hero and primary protagonist of the piece, Shameik Moore will return to reprise Miles, who has been trapped and left stranded in a world without a Spider-Man where crime has run rampant.

Moore has, of course, portrayed the character in the first two films from 2018 and 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld - Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Hailee Steinfeld

The fan-favorite Gwen Stacy (brought to life by the equally fan-favorite Hailee Steinfeld) assembled a crack team of Spider-Folks to mount a rescue mission for Miles, as seen in the closing minutes of Spider-Verse 2.

Gwen Variants are also on the way according to the film's producers, meaning Spider-Woman's role is getting amped up even more.

Gwen was also seen reconciling her relationship with her father, who after learning that his daughter is Spider-Woman, resigned from the police force. This signaled to Gwen that canon events seemingly aren’t set in stone. Expect this revelation to play into Beyond in a big way.

Brian Tyree Henry - Jefferson Morales

Brian Tyree Henry

The MCU’s Phastos, Brian Tyree Henry lends his voice to Miles‘ dad Jefferson in the Spider-Verse franchise.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles learned that the death of his father was a canon event, a monumental tragedy in a Spider-Person’s life that is believed to be completely unavoidable.

Luna Lauren Vélez - Rio Morales

Luna Lauren Vélez

Luna Lauren Vélez will return to play Miles’ mom Rio. After not playing a huge role in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, the character was more fleshed out in the sequel.

She takes a loving, yet firm hand in bringing up her son, but also has shown a willingness to offer Miles space when he needs it. With her husband’s life on the line in Spider-Verse 3, Rio Morales should have a strong showing in the film.

Jake Johnson - Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Jake Johnson

The affable, laid-back Peter B. Parker (voiced by New Girl’s Jake Johnson) began the franchise as a jaded, lovesick hero who had maybe been Spider-Man a bit too long.

But in Across the Spider-Verse, Peter has a new lease on life, having patched things up with Mary Jane and had a child with her, the mischievous Mayday Parker who stole several scenes in the sequel. He was also a member of Gwen’s team to rescue Miles, so fans should be on the lookout for him going into the trilogy capper.

Daniel Kaluuya - Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobie Brown will be back in Beyond the Spider-Verse to do some more raging against the machine as his alter-ego Spider-Punk, with the confirmation that his universe will be in the threequel.

In Spider-Verse 2, the uniquely animated character is a British rocker who also makes Miles jealous due to his close friendship with Gwen which could perhaps be something more than that.

Karan Soni - Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Karan Soni

Hailing from Mumbattan, Pavitr Prabhakar, an Indian Spider-Man Variant (played by Deadpool’s own Karan Soni) was another member of the rescue party put together by Gwen, so it can be anticipated that he’ll have an expanded role in the third movie.

Pavitr’s Earth was put into peril when Miles unwittingly intervened during a canon event, resulting in it not occurring at all, which ended up tampering with the very nature of reality itself.

Kimiko Glenn - Peni Parker

Kimiko Glenn

Kimiko Glenn’s anime-styled Peni Parker was largely sidelined in Across the Spider-Verse after getting more to do in the original movie (even if she wasn’t portrayed in perhaps the most respectful fashion). But she joined up with Gwen to help save Miles from Earth-42, so she’ll definitely have a bigger part to play in the threequel.

Peni shares a psychic link with the spider inside of her SP//dr mech suit and the duo fight crime in a futuristic version of New York on Earth-14512.

Nicolas Cage - Spider-Man Noir

Nicolas Cage

Spider-Man Noir, a brooding, monochromatic Spider-Variant voiced by the inimitable Nicolas Cage barely showed up in the 2023 sequel, so hopefully, given that he too is on Gwen Stacy’s Miles-rescuing squad, he’ll have a sizable role in Beyond.

While Spider-Verse 2 was noticeably missing Noir's voice, Cage certainly seems enthusiastic to reprise his role.

John Mulaney - Spider-Ham

John Mulaney

The quirky, popular comedian John Mulaney lends his voice acting talents to Peter Porker aka, Spider-Ham, an honest-to-goodness cartoon character, who interacts with an already animated cast of characters in Into the Spider-Verse.

Gwen recruited Spider-Ham to her group, so he’ll likely be a key player in Spider-Verse 3 after being mostly absent from movie #2.

Mahershala Ali - Aaron Davis

Mahershala Ali

Killed by Kingpin during Into the Spider-Verse, Mahershala Ali’s Aaron Davis’ death served as a canon event for his nephew Miles.

But on Earth-42, Davis is alive and well, committing crimes with an evil Miles in tow.

Jharrel Jerome - Miles G. Morales / Prowler

Jharrel Jerome

As revealed in the final act of Across the Spider-Verse, the Miles Morales of Earth-42 (played by Jharrel Jerome) broke bad and teamed up with his Uncle Aaron to become a two-man crime family, wreaking havoc in a New York City that doesn’t have a Spider-Man to protect it.

Test footage of Miles G. Morales showcases him causing havoc alongside his uncle, which served as an origin of how he would have been trained to become the Prowler. Perhaps fans will get to see these details reincorporated in Beyond's story.

Oscar Isaac - Miguel O’Hara

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac, who has a penchant for picking up Marvel roles, will return in Beyond the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara, the leader of the Spider-Society who also might be a vampire.

He was last seen trying to prevent Miles from stopping the death of his father, only to fail when Miles decided that he was going to “do his own thing.”

Greta Lee - Lyla

Greta Lee

The Lyrate Lifeform Approximation, better known as Lyla, is Miguel’s sassy, sarcastic artificial intelligence. Greta Lee lends her voice to the character in both Into and Across the Spider-Verse and will very likely return for Beyond.

Issa Rae - Jess Drew / Spider-Woman

Issa Rae

Issa Rae plays Jess Drew in Across the Spider-Verse and is stationed as Miguel’s right-hand woman in the Spider-Society. Jess ended the film questioning her allegiance to O’Hara, but could still be portrayed as a temporary antagonist in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Andy Samberg - Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Andy Samberg

Ben Reilly, a melodramatic Spider-Man Variant brought to animated life by Brooklyn 99’s Andy Samberg, has a habit of narrating his own actions out loud and appears loyal to Miguel O’Hara and the Spider-Society, something that should come into play in the third film.

Jason Schwartzman - Dr. Johnathon Ohnn / The Spot

Jason Schwartzman

Finally, Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot will likely be the primary villain of Spider-Verse 3. After experiencing his very own bad guy origin story in the first Spider-Verse, Ohnn has taken a vendetta against the person he deems responsible for his condition: Miles Morales.

A Plethora of Spider-People

With so many characters on the table, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has a tricky balancing act as it heads into its current 2024 release date. But producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller seem more than up to the challenge of finding a way to continue the narrative whilst giving each major character their due.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on March 29, 2024, barring any delays. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will reportedly arrive on Blu-Ray on September 5.