Spider-Verse 2 Will Be Missing 1 Fan-Favorite from First Movie, Says Star

With about six months before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's theatrical debut, it has been revealed one past Spider-Man will not be returning for the Multiversal sequel.

No Spider-Man Noir in Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

In a recent interview with Into the Spider-Verse actor Nicholas Cage revealed he would not be appearing in this year's Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking with Screenrant, the actor's Spider-Man Noir character, who debuted in the first Spider-Verse movie, was brought up with the idea of him returning for the sequel. Cage responded by revealing "[he doesn't] know what’s going on with that."

The Hollywood veteran noted that he "[loves] Spider-Man Noir" but "no one’s spoken to [him] about that:"

You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character. Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!