New Spider-Verse 2 Photo Spoils Special Gwen Stacy Scene

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will include an emotional moment for Gwen Stacy as she continues her evolution as a superhero.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy comes back as one of the most important characters in Spider-Verse 2, grabbing Miles Morales from his universe for another epic journey. The two will work together to tackle their latest Multiversal challenge as they encounter dozens of new Spider-Man Variants from other worlds, although they’ll serve as the core focus in this story just as they did in the first movie.

As Gwen and Miles push their relationship forward, part of their story together will be how far they take their bonds emotionally, wanting to keep their friendship strong while also handling some possible romantic tension.

But whether they end up as a couple, one new image teases that they’ll at least take one big step forward in their friendship.

Gwen Stacy: Meet the Parents

USA Today released a new image from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy.

The two young superheroes are seen on the same rooftop that's been shown in trailers for the movie as Gwen meets Miles' parents, Rio Morales and Jefferson Davis, as described in the caption included with the picture:

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore, left) reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and introduces her to his parents (Luna Lauren Velez and Brian Tyree Henry) in the animated superhero sequel."

Sony Pictures

How Miles & Gwen Strengthen Ties in Spider-Verse 2

Considering that Miles and Gwen are continuing to build on their interdimensional friendship that started in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this picture confirms a huge step in that friendship as Gwen meets Miles' parents. This only adds to the family themes that will be prevalent in this movie as well, as fans will see Peter B. Parker become a dad to young Mayday Parker while Issa Rae's Jessica Drew actually jumps into battle while pregnant.

But from a sadder perspective, this could also hint at some more dramatic story details coming into play later in the movie, as some don't think Jefferson Davis will make it to the closing credits. Miles' father was killed in the 2018 PlayStation game, Marvel's Spider-Man, before Miles even got his powers as a web-slinger, and there's a good chance Sony Pictures will give this version of Miles a monumental challenge to overcome with his own family as well.

No matter how the story plays out, seeing this moment between Gwen and Miles' family will certainly give fans a moment to breathe as the two leading heroes deal with a Multiverse's worth of issues in this upcoming adventure.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2.