First Look at Peter Parker’s Daughter in Next Spider-Man Movie (Photo)

Fans got the first look at Peter B. Parker's child in an exclusive trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be Sony’s latest dip into the Spider-Man lore next year, following up on the wildly successful Into the Spider-Verse from 2018. And although the story will largely focus on Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaac’s new Spider-Man 2099, another key supporting character will be back for more action - Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker.

The second Across the Spider-Verse trailer confirmed Johnson’s return after playing a pivotal role in the first movie, teasing more adventure from the slightly elder web-slinger as the Multiverse’s boundaries are pushed.

And now, it appears that fans will get an even deeper look into Peter B.'s personal life with a thrilling look at a new member of his family.

Spider-Man's Daughter Revealed in New Trailer

In a YouTube Premium exclusive preview, Sony Pictures revealed the first look at Peter B. Parker's daughter from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The young baby is pictured wearing a red shirt and blue overalls, complete with a Spider logo on the front, and she has flaming red hair as well just like her likely mother, Mary-Jane. Additionally, her name was revealed to be Mayday Parker, a tribute to Peter's Aunt May.

Sony Pictures

In the comics, Mayday Parker was created as an alternate-future incarnation of Peter Parker's daughter in the late 1990s, being featured in an impressive comic run that lasted for over 100 issues.

Marvel Comics

This new iteration comes as a major departure from that story, although there's a possibility that fans will see her more comic-accurate take later in the movie. Additionally, the preview confirmed that Mayday will be born with powers, as executive producer Chris Miller teased the "spider-blood" that's in her veins:"

"She’s half spider-blood in her, so she’s got some spider-stuff going on."

Peter Parker Becomes a Father in Spider-Verse

This reveal is sure to indicate an emotional moment for Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker when fans learn that he has a young baby girl.

At the end of Into the Spider-Verse, Peter had gone to Mary-Jane's doorstep with flowers as he tried to rekindle their relationship following a divorce, which clearly worked out well in the time between the movies. Additionally, they decided to honor his Aunt May with the baby being named Mayday, which is particularly interesting given Peter. B's own middle name honors his Uncle Ben.

Although it's still unclear how big Peter B.'s role will be in Across the Spider-Verse, his expertise will certainly help Miles and Gwen as they encounter new dangerous players across the Multiverse. Parker being a father will also give him something even greater to fight for with a wife and a daughter to protect as things get even crazier across every universe.

Now, the only question is whether Mayday Parker will eventually become another powerful Spider-Person in this universe, especially with so many other Variants already making their presence felt.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.