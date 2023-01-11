New Spider-Verse 2 Photos Highlight 9 Main Characters In Sequel

Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, and Gwen Stacy, in front of various Spider-People's icons.
Posted:

New photos from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page reveal nine Spider-People important to the new movie.

The highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel releases on June 2, and fans already know to expect a whole cluster of Spider-People. If the recent trailer is anything to go by, the walls will be crawling (pun intended) with variants of the arachnid hero.

To be clear, the term Spider-People is not necessarily limited to humans. Fans of the first film already know Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham. Spider-Monkey has also been spotted in the trailer for the sequel. Further, the Spider-Verse comics have variants like Spiders-Man, a spider-suit full of thousands of sentient spiders, convinced they are Peter Parker, and a sentient Spider-Mobile (the non-sentient of which made a brief appearance in the first movie).

Now, fans can get particularly excited about nine of the Spider-People set to appear in the upcoming movie.

Who Will Appear In Spider-Verse 2?

A Wednesday Twitter thread from the official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse account highlighted nine of the Spider-People from the film via their "icons:"

"Choose your fighter. Meet the Spider-People behind these icons and more when it's time to go across the #SpiderVerse on June 2."

Let's run them down:

1.) Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

The Miles Morales Spider-Man icon in red, designed to appear as though it was painted, with paint splatters adorning the icon, which stands against a black background: Inside a circle is a spider figure with two horns. The bottom of the body is smearing, making the shape of spikes. The spider has eight legs, divided into four pairs, one at each corner of the spider's body. The legs are elbow-shaped, as in they begin in one direction, then bend inwards, creating a shape in the letter
Sony

Coming as no surprise, the first Spider icon belongs to the Spider-Verse movie franchise's protagonist, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Introduced in the Ultimate line of Marvel comics, Miles' story in Into the Spider-Verse showed him coming of age, both as a young adult and as a superhero. The paint splattering adorning Miles' logo symbolizes his artistic prowess and individuality as he puts his own spin on the classic Spider-Man icon.

2.) Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy)

The Gwen Stacy Spider-Gwen icon in red against a black background: A spider figure has a head shaped like the upper half of a heart, with an even angle at the bottom of the body. The spider has eight legs, all coming out of the spider's body. The four upper and outer two lower legs are elbow-shaped, as in they begin in one direction, then bend either upwards or downwards, creating a shape in the letter
Sony

The second Spider-Person highlighted in the thread is Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Known in her own universe as Spider-Woman, but known to fans as Spider-Gwen, Gwen mixes rock-and-roll and ballet in her movements, combat, and look as she shows off her own special spider style. Her logo has the elegance and flare fans have come to expect from the pink-and-black-and-white web-slinger.

3.) Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara)

The Miguel O'Hara Spider-Man 2.0.9.9 icon in red against a black background: A diamond shape makes up the visibly upper, biologically lower, portion of the spider figure's body. The bottom angle of the diamond doesn't meet at an angle, though, instead shooting outwards to create a second, smaller diamond shape. Inside the larger diamond are two angled black shapes, each forming the letter
Sony

Miguel O'Hara, or Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), was first introduced to movie fans in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, comes from the year 2099 and is seeking to assemble a team of Spider-People for a mission of some kind. Among the more gruff Spider-People fans have seen in films so far, O'Hara seems to lack the quips and quick humor many of the other spider-heroes are known to have.

4.) Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)

The Jessica Drew Spider-Woman icon, outlined in red, against a black background: A spider figure has a body made up of a small triangle pointing downward, and a larger diamond. Both shapes are filled in completely in a deep-ish yellow. The spider has eight thin arms. The upper two, lower-middle two, and lower two are elbow-shaped, as in they begin in one direction, then bend inwards, creating a shape in the letter
Sony

The next spider icon belongs to Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), who appeared in the December trailer. In the trailer, the hero seems to be pregnant, following one of Jessica's notable comic storylines. Jessica's symbol can be easily identified with its yellow color, standing boldly against the red outlines.

5.) Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar)

The Pavitr Prabhakar Spider-Man India icon in white against a black background: A spider is hanging down from a strand of webbing. Connected to the strand is a rounded diamond-like shape, adorned with symmetrical angle designs in black. After a small empty space is the spider's head, a similar rounded diamond shape to the body, also adorned with black, angular shapes. The spider has eight legs, divided into four pairs, each beginning from the empty space between the spider's body and head. The four upper legs angle twice, creating box-like shapes with no bottom lines. The two on the outside are slightly larger than the two on the inside. The bottom four legs angle once, creating triangle shapes with no bottom lines. The two on the outside are slightly larger than the two on the inside. The icon is slightly smeared in places, and slightly chipped-looking in others, though only slightly.
Sony

Introduced in the comic Spider-Man India #1, Pavitr Prabhakar, also known as Spider-Man India, shares elements of his origin story with the original Peter Parker, learning notably about great power and great responsibility. Spider-Man India has been seen in the movie's second trailer, and his universe more broadly was featured in the first look at the film back in 2021.

6.) Spider-Punk (Hobart Brown)

The Hobart Brown Spider-Punk icon in white, designed to appear as though it was painted, with paint splatters adorning and surrounding the icon, which stands against a black background: A circle makes up the body of a spider figure. Inside the circle, going clockwise starting from the top center, are the letters
Sony

Standing out with its usage of letters and symbols, Hobart Brown's Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) icon is the sixth one featured. As his superhero name suggests, Hobie is a punk through and through, even adding spikes and a cool vest jacket to the standard spider suit. The letters on the icon, as has been pointed out by various fans, can be arranged in the order "FNSM," or Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

7.) Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly)

The Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider icon in white against a black background: Two round almost-diamond-like shapes, the upper being significantly shorter and slightly thinner than the lower, make up the body of a spider figure. The spider has eight legs, four on each horizontal side of the body, all beginning in the shared section of the spider's body connecting the two circles. The upper four legs are elbow-shaped, as in they begin in one direction, then bend inwards, creating a shape in the letter
Sony

One of many clones of Peter Parker in the comics, Ben Reilly's Scarlet Spider starred in Spider-Man's infamous "Clone Saga," and for a time was believed to actually be the original Peter Parker. Ben's most famous suit design includes a sweatshirt adorned with his own take on the original Spider-Man icon.

8.) Cyborg Spider-Woman

The Cyborg Spider-Woman icon made up of dark, black-ish metal against a black background: The spider figure's body is made of what looks like metal in the shape of a small triangle pointing upward and a larger hexagon. At the top of the triangle are two small vertical lines. The spider has eight legs, each made of chain, divided into four pairs, one at each corner of the spider's body. The legs are elbow-shaped, as in they begin in one direction, then bend inwards, creating a shape in the letter
Sony

The spider icon seeming to be made of metal and chain belongs to Cyborg Spider-Woman. Appearing in the Edge of Spider-Verse comics and as a tie-in toy, this variant has been teased in promotional material for the upcoming film. Given the little known about her due to only appearing a few times in Spider-Man media so far, not much can be speculated about her role in the movie. But, her inclusion in this thread indicates she will have a relatively significant part to play in the film's story.

9.) Spider-Byte (Margo)

The Margo Spider-Byte icon in white against a black background: A spider figure has a head in the shape of a small heart, and a body in the shape of a vertically thin hexagon. There is a small empty space between the head and the body. The spider has eight legs, divided into four pairs, one at each corner of the spider's body. The two legs in each pair are connected to one another, such that the eight legs form four trapezoid shapes, though the vertically outermost lines of each shape are missing.
Sony

The final icon showcased in this Twitter thread seems to belong to Margo, also known as Spider-Byte. Though this variant did not appear in the December trailer, she can be found on one of the posters for the movie. Stopping cybercrime in a virtual reality world, Spider-Byte is another futuristic Spider-Person, as emphasized by the sleek, technical design of her icon.

A Main Cast of Spider-People?

Given that Across the Spider-Verse is set to include more Spider-People than fans can likely imagine, it will be essential to give certain characters more focus than others.

With the highlighting of the nine Spider-People from the thread, the Across the Spider-Verse team may be indicating that these will be the movie's main focuses. However, as emphasized by the "and more" language of the tweet, this is not an exclusive list.

Notably, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who appears in the December trailer, was missing from this list. But, that does not necessarily mean he won't have any focus in the new movie. In fact, fans saw in the trailer that he is now a father to daughter Mayday Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2.

