Spider-Man Lego: 9 Spider-Verse Characters Get First-Ever Minifigure

More than half a dozen Spider-Man characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got the LEGO treatment for the first time. Across the Spider-Verse arrived to rave reviews in June 2023, delivering a second thrilling adventure following 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Considering the wealth of new heroes and villains introduced in this sequel, Sony dove hard into merchandising to promote countless new web-slingers.

LEGO revealed the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Collectible Minifigure Series, highlighting characters from the film. Featuring a massive cast of characters and web-slinging heroes, Across the Spider-Verse took what its predecessor delivered and turned up the dial in terms of new characters and plot threads. While heroes like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy get most of the attention, dozens of other players have provided unforgettable moments over the last seven years.

The new LEGO set includes the following nine new characters, who will get their first-ever LEGO Minifigs, along with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac):

Miles G. Morales / Prowler

Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk

Peter B. Parker (plus May 'Mayday' Parker)

Werewolf Spider-Man

Margo Kess / Spider-Byte

Patrick O'Hara / Web Slinger

Petra Parker / Cyborg Spider-Woman

Charlotte Webber / Sun-Spider

LEGO

These characters are featured in two lines on the packaging for a new set of Minifigs from LEGO, expanding the lore for these heroes in merchandising for the hit animated franchise:

LEGO

The Minifigs for certain characters come with fun, fitting props inspired by their appearances in Across the Spider-Verse, including a rope for Cowboy Spider-Man and a guitar for Spider-Punk.

LEGO

Each Minifig appears to be available for sale individually in its own pack, which will be available for £3.49 starting on September 1, 2025.

Released on June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse centered on Miles Morales' first full journey through the Multiverse after his initial 2018 solo outing. Behind Shameik Moore's leading hero, Miles learns about the Spider Society, who explain how the multiverse works and his place in it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix.

Who's Missing From Across the Spider-Verse LEGO Minifigs

Sony Pictures

Even for all the characters that were included in these minifigs, a handful of important heroes still missed the cut from Across the Spider-Verse and Into the Spider-Verse. Heroes like Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir and Peni Parker, along with Rio Morales, have yet to make their way into LEGO form long after the films' initial debuts.

These minifigs will also be released on the same day as another set paying tribute to Across the Spider-Verse, although details of what will be shown in that set have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to come with about a dozen unique Minifigs highlighting characters from the movie, including characters not seen in this package, such as Miles, Gwen, and Pavitr Prabhaker.

Looking even further ahead, Sony is about to push forward with production on this movie's highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is finally due to be released in theaters on June 25, 2027. As Sony moves further into developing that film, LEGO may have the opportunity to highlight new characters in Minifigs, whether they come from this movie or both of its predecessors.

However those details work out, fans are sure to get plenty of LEGO and Spidey-related content and collectibles over the next few years.