LEGO Marvel 2025 - 15 Sets Expected to Release Next Year

Over a dozen LEGO sets inspired by the top names from Marvel are expected to hit shelves in 2025.

Marvel Studios may be in for its best year yet in 2025 with three new movies and six new Disney+ series lined up for release. Outside of those new releases, Marvel merchandise is expected to dominate retail shelves as viewers hope to get their hands on countless collectibles from the red brand.

One specific company expected to jump on that trend is LEGO, which is always ready to replicate the biggest and best moments from pop culture's most popular franchises.

15 Marvel LEGO Sets Coming in 2025

76307: Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron

LEGO

Iron Man takes center stage in a new 2025 LEGO set titled Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron, which will hit shelves on New Year's Day.

Fighting a minifig of his classic archnemesis from Marvel Comic, Ultron, Iron Man arrives with a mech suit that makes him far larger than usual. Using his classic red-and-gold color scheme, his iconic arc reactor can also be seen on his chest plate.

With only 101 pieces needed to build this set, it comes at an easy $14.99 price point for those on a budget.

76308: Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom

LEGO

Continuing with the mech theme is the Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom set, giving everyone's favorite web-slinger a chance to don his own large suit.

Decked in Spidey's usual red/white/blue color palate, a white spider is seen on the front of this tall mech suit as a large web shoots from his hand. He's also pitted against a minifig of Anti-Venom — a white-suited take on the symbiotic villain.

Coming in at only a $14.99 price point, this set is another easier build with only 107 pieces.

76309: Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car

LEGO

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man returns for another 2025 LEGO set titled Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car.

Peter Parker is joined by another iconic Spider-hero in Julia Carpenter (played by Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web) along with a minifig of Venom with his symbiotic arms flaring out. The set comes with a black car that has the Spidey logo on the hood along with a buildable safe filled with gold.

Coming on New Year's Day, the set costs $29.99 and will be made up of 254 pieces.

76310: Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk

LEGO

A smaller LEGO model will bring Iron Man, the Black Panther, and the Red Hulk into one scene via the Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk set.

The three aforementioned characters will all be depicted in minifigs, and they will be joined by a red-and-gold sports car along with a small black aircraft.

Made up of only 295 pieces, the set will come at a reasonable $34.99 price point, and it will be available on New Year's Day 2025.

76311: Miles Morales vs. the Spot

LEGO

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets its own buildable moment from the movie in the form of the Miles Morales vs. the Spot LEGO set coming on New Year's Day.

This set depicts Miles' first meeting with Across the Spider-Verse's main villain in a convenience store as the Spot tries to rob the ATM. Along with the shop, fans get a model of an NYPD cop car and minifigs of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, a police officer, and the Spot.

The set will come at a $49.99 price point, and it will include 375 pieces

76313: MARVEL Logo

LEGO

Honoring the overall Marvel brand, LEGO is releasing the Marvel Logo set on January 1, 2025.

This set will recreate the classic logo for the red brand with a red background and bold white lettering on the front. Also included are minifigs for four of the original six MCU Avengers: the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America.

Costing $99.99, this logo will take an impressive 931 pieces in total to build.

76314: Captain America: Civil War Battle

LEGO

The MCU's first movie from Phase 3 will be honored in a new LEGO set called the Captain America: Civil War Battle set.

Taking inspiration from the iconic airport battle from Civil War, this set will include much of the airport set along with the watchtower and a quinjet. Along with a massive recreation of Giant Man, fans will get minifigs for Captain America, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Black Widow, the Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man.

The set will include 736 pieces, and it comes in at a $99.99.

11198: Spin and Electro Dinosaur Vehicle Chase

LEGO

A couple of exciting vehicles will take center stage in the Spin and Electro Dinosaur Vehicle Chase set, which arrives to kick off the new year.

Miles Morales' Spider-Man and classic Spidey villain Electro will be seen on their own sets of wheels fighting one another through a small jungle set. Both Miles and Electro will be embodied in their own minifigs.

Costing only $19.99, this set will include 124 LEGO pieces.

11199: Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue

LEGO

Dinosaurs will return to Marvel's LEGO sets with the Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue set.

Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales' web-slingers will be utilized in this set along with a jungle setting and a large Spidey-inspired vehicle. A couple of dinosaurs are also included thanks to figures for a pterodactyl and a triceratops.

With a mere 136 pieces making up this set, it will only cost buyers $29.99.

11200: Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ

LEGO

Yet another dino-based set will be featured as part of LEGO's New Year's Day release with the Spidey and Gobby's Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ set.

Dinosaur versions of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin are the centerpieces along with an attack ship, other dinosaurs, and a fairly large outdoor tree area. Spider-Gwen and Trapster will also be in the set as minifigs.

1436 pieces comprise this big set, which will cost buyers $54.99.

76312: Hulk Monster Truck

LEGO

Rumored to be released in April 2025 is the Hulk Monster Truck, a fairly large set of wheels decked out in the Hulk's classic green and purple color scheme.

While no piece count has been made public, the rumor teases it will come at a $34.99 price tag, and it will also include a minifig of Thanos.

76316: Galactus vs The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release within the MCU in 2025, rumors are teasing a 427-piece LEGO set inspired by this team coming to shelves in April 2025. It is still unclear whether it will be based on the movie or the comics, but the latest rumors indicate the former.

It is said to come with a buildable version of Galactus (played in the MCU by Ralph Ineson). Rumors tease it will also come with figures for all four members of Marvel's First Family.

This set is rumored to cost $59.99.

75327: Iron Man Helmet

Marvel

Only teased in rumors, fans will likely be able to get their hands on a LEGO set inspired by the helmet of the MCU's first hero, Iron Man.

Likely to be similar in concept to past Brickset builds, fans should be able to recreate Tony Stark's red and gold helmet seen on his iconic Mark III armor.

Rumors indicate the set is coming to shelves in June 2025 at a $69.99 price point.

Endgame Final Battle

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' crown jewel, Avengers: Endgame, is rumored to get its own LEGO set inspired by the climactic final battle culminating the entire Infinity Saga.

It is said to include the classic portals seen in the movie along with the ruins of Avengers Tower. Also rumored for inclusion are minifigures for Falcon, Ant-Man, Wasp, Iron Spider, Captain America, Doctor Strange, two Chitauris, and Thanos.

While unconfirmed, the set is rumored to cost $99.99.

71050: Spider-Verse Collectible Minifigures

Sony Pictures

Sony's Spider-Verse films are rumored to be featured in a new set paying homage to the hit animated adventure. While no official sets or minifigs are confirmed for this set, it is rumored to include a dozen minifigs from the Spider-Verse films.

The best bets for these minifigs would be characters like Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, and Gwen Stacy, with other potential options being supporting heroes like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and/or Peni Parker. Outside of that, a multiverse's worth of possibilities is on the table.

This set is rumored to be released on September 1, 2025.