Spider-Verse 2 Reveals Disney XD's Spectacular Spider-Man Crossover

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to include a Disney XD Spider-Man crossover.

As promised, the sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is expanding its roster of webheads in a big way.

While Sony Pictures' promotion for the 2023 film has only just begun, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first teaser was packed with familiar, and some less familiar, Spider-People.

In addition to several of the first film's original cast, Across the Spider-Verse's teaser included Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman, Spider-Man from Marvel's Spider-Man video game, and even Bombastic Bag-Man.

While the sequel is sure to have a few Spider-related surprises, for now, the web-slinging cameos just keep coming as a new poster confirmed the presence of a Spidey with ties to the House of Mouse.

Disney XD Spider-Man to Appear in Into the Spider-Verse 2

Following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's new poster, a fan asked producer Christopher Miller if Spectacular Spider-Man was pictured in the film's Turkish international poster.

Miller responded with a definitive, "Yes."

The Spectacular Spider-Man was an animated television series that ran from 2008-2009 and aired its second season on Disney XD.

The series picked up mere months after Peter Parker, voiced by Josh Keaton, received his powers and focused on the web-slinger's high school years.

Another High School Spidey in Across the Spider-Verse?

It's no secret that Disney and Sony have a complex relationship in terms of Spider-Man on the big screen.

After a post-Far From Home breakup, the two companies brokered a new deal leading to Spider-Man: No Way Home and likely more Tom Holland-led Spidey films for the MCU in the future.

Thankfully, the rights regarding animated Spider-Man are different than live-action. In fact, Disney+ is home to many past animated Spidey shows and currently has Spider-Man: Freshman Year in development.

Disney Junior also has an animated show for kids, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which happens to star Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy alongside Peter Parker.

As for the Spectacular Spider-Man, the extent of his role in this movie is unknown. However, if he does have significant screen time, it will be interesting to see Miles interacting with another Spider-Man his own age and who's also in high school.

The question now is just how many other Spider-People from the sequel have fans not seen and how will 2024's Beyond the Spider-Verse ever be able to top it?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.