Spider-Man Will Appear In These 5 Upcoming Marvel Movies & Shows

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have plans to bring Spider-Man back to prominence across a number of upcoming movies and TV shows.

Although there are multiple versions of Spider-Man now in the spotlight across both studios, the web-slinger hasn't been seen since the Multiverse-shattering efforts of Spider-Man: No Way Home in late 2021.

Recently, the hero came back to the forefront of comic book movie news when Disney+ announced plans for multiple old Spidey movies to hit the streaming service in the USA as fans wait for new projects to be made.

But while a blast to the past is great, the big question remains - where will Spider-Man swing into the action in future projects?

Every Confirmed & Rumored Upcoming Spider-Man Appearance

1.) Spider-Man: Freshman Year (Disney+ series)

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will give the web-slinger his own animated show produced by Marvel Studios, setting him in his early high school days as he learns how to use his newfound superpowers. The series is also set to bring in a number of iconic Spidey villains like the Green Goblin, Chameleon, Scorpion, and more, although there are plenty of questions surrounding the series.

Due to a number of behind-the-scenes issues in Marvel Studios' animation department, the series is facing a major delay and won't release on Disney+ until sometime in 2024. And with reports noting that Season 1's team was let go before the show moves into Season 2, there are concerns about what the final results will be when the show makes its full arrival.

2.) Spider-Man 4 (Movie)

Sony Pictures

Shortly before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Sony and Marvel confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is already in the early stages of development, bringing Tom Holland's hero back for his fourth solo movie. And after seeing the young hero team up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers against a handful of past villains, he has plenty of opportunity to shine in a world that doesn't know he exists.

Theories are already being formed for what should be included in the fourth MCU Spidey movie, with multiple big names also hoping to find their MCU characters as part of the next web-slinger story. And while there are only small indications pointing to when it may release, Holland's friendly neighborhood Spidey still has a long journey ahead of him as the MCU continues to expand.

3.) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Movie)

Sony Pictures

Miles Morales will make his long-awaited return to the big screen in this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's blockbuster animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Shameik Moore's young hero will jump headfirst into the deep end of the Multiverse alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, with the film's trailers teasing a vast expansion of other worlds.

Footage released for this movie thus far teased an incredible number of Spidey Variants, including Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, as they all prepare for an imminent battle against Jason Schwartzman's Spot. And with potential drama brewing with Miles' family as well, Sony hopes to bring an even bigger story in the sequel than what was delivered in the original when it releases on June 2.

4.) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Movie)

Sony Pictures

Miles and Gwen will be back in action together in Sony's 2024 threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, after Across the Spider-Verse adds to the narrative this summer.

Thus far, there isn't a lot that's known about Beyond the Spider-Verse's story other than the fact that The Spot will be back causing even more mayhem for Miles, Gwen, and their team of heroes. And with this movie originally using the title Across the Spider-Verse Part 2, expect this new entry to tie heavily back to the events laid out in its predecessor when it hits theaters on March 29, 2024.

5.) What If...? Season 2 (Disney+ series)

Marvel Studios

After Spider-Man played a key role in Episode 5 of What If...?, donning Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation and helping to fight a zombie invasion, it's expected that Peter Parker will be back for more in the series' second season. Voiceover actor Hudson Thames spoke exclusively with The Direct about the experience being "really special," and considering Spider-Man's popularity, an appearance in Season 2 is something many are expecting.

Screen Rant spoke with director/executive producer Bryan Andrews about Spidey's possible return, with Andrews saying how much they "love Spider-Man" and hoping that he'll be back in the future. And although he wasn't confirmed as part of the huge group of characters coming back for the animated series, which had its release date delayed from early 2023, the web-slinger could come in handy for any number of alternate universe storylines.

Bonus - Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Movie)

Marvel Studios

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still in the early stages of development two years ahead of its debut, with only a few characters rumored to be lined up for roles in the next big adventure for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And with Spider-Man having starred in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the expectation is that the young hero will be part of the team going against Kang the Conqueror.

One rumor goes so far as to note that Tom Holland's hero will actually lead the Avengers in the next movie, playing a bigger role than ever before as he works his way back into a world that doesn't know who Peter Parker is. And while plot details are only just being formulated right now, it would be shocking to see Avengers 5 leave the web-slinger out of the action when it premieres on May 2, 2025.

Disney+ now hosts all three of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies along with Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man worldwide. Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming will join the service on Friday, May 12.