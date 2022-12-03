New Spider-Verse 2 Trailer Release Officially Announced

Sony Pictures is deep into preparation for its next animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has its next trailer on the way.

In Summer 2023, Sony Pictures will finally bring the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the company’s best-reviewed superhero movies ever made. Across the Spider-Verse has already become one of the most anticipated movies of the year, even for being the lone animated outing amongst a hoard of live-action stories from both DC Studios and Marvel Studios.

Before the movie faced a long release delay, Sony brought the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse nearly one year ago, showing Miles Morales' first full jump into the Multiverse alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099.

And now, with the sequel's new release date finally approaching again, Sony has teased when fans can expect to see the next full trailer for Spider-Man's latest adventure.

The official @Spiderverse Twitter account revealed that Sony Pictures plans to release the second trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday, December 13.

"A new view from across the SpiderVerse coming 12.13"

The post came with an image from the movie of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy sitting upside-down next to each other looking out into the New York City skyline

Sony Pictures

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!