Avengers 5 Rumor Reveals 3 Unsurprising Heroes Set to Appear

Although Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still well over two years away from its release, a new rumor hinted that three expected Phase 4 stars will appear in the major MCU crossover.

2025 will mark the first Avengers team-up effort in the Multiverse Saga after last seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes take down Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. But when Avengers 5 brings the team back for that major crossover event, it's still a bit of a mystery what the team will look like with so many new faces and a few heroes that have exited the MCU recently.

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will pose an immense threat to the Multiverse, meaning that the Avengers will have to pull together their best names in order to have a chance at victory.

And while the cast is still being pulled together with more than a dozen projects left to release before Avengers 5, a new rumor hinted at a few names that fans have expected to be included for a long time.

What Superheroes Will Appear In Avengers 5?

According to the Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel, Marvel Studios is planning to include the following trio of heroes in the cast of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, all of whom had already been well expected to assemble in the next Avengers team...

1.) Captain America - Anthony Mackie

Marvel Studios

After fully accepting the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson looks to serve as a new leader for the team as one of its veteran members. Wielding the Captain America shield and a new set of Vibranium wings, Wilson will be someone that the Avengers look to in the team's toughest battle to date.

2.) Shang-Chi - Simu Liu

Marvel Studios

Seeing as Avengers 5 will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, that movie's titular hero will unquestionably be an important new member of the Avengers after meeting the team in his movie's post-credits scene. Possessing the incredibly powerful Ten Rings after the end of his first solo movie, Shang-Chi's abilities will be a force to be reckoned with from a physical perspective as he finds his place alongside the Avengers.

3.) Black Panther - Letitia Wright

Marvel Studios

With Shuri now holding the mantle of the Black Panther, she finds herself with new duties as Wakanda's ruler and protector as the nation continues building relationships with the rest of the world after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After doing her best to save Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, she'll rekindle her own ties with the Avengers as she puts her own abilities on display, showing that the Black Panther has a place with the team.

The rumor shares these three names will be part of "the first wave of Avengers attempts" to take down Kang the Conqueror:

“We watch as the first wave of Avengers attempts to take [Kang] down. This will be made up of characters like Shang-Chi, Falcon, Black Panther, and so on. Like I said, this will apparently be the first wave of characters to fight [Kang]...”

Simu Liu also spoke with Comicbook.com about his potential inclusion in Avengers 5 in November 2022, expressing his hope to be part of the movie when asked if he was in the cast yet:

“I would think so...I would hope so. Don’t take my word for it.”

With Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton set to take the same role for Avengers 5, Liu expressed that he's "so excited to get to work for him again" in a larger-scale capacity within the MCU.

How the Avengers Roster Is Coming Together for Kang Dynasty

With Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, and Shuri all rumored to be in line for prominent roles in Avengers 5, Marvel Studios is unquestionably looking to use its biggest guns for the MCU's newest team-up outing. Wilson is ready to embrace a leadership role after taking over the Captain America mantle from Steve Rogers, and both Shang-Chi and Shuri will embrace a larger world outside of San Francisco and Wakanda.

This will also likely be the first time that Shang-Chi will meet either Sam Wilson or Shuri, with the latter two having interacted for a bit during the battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War. And after seeing Shang-Chi take a meeting with Captain Marvel and the Hulk, anticipation is high to see him build relationships with the rest of the team.

While there are still plenty of questions regarding who will join this exciting trio, this news is an exciting first step before Phase 5 and Phase 6 get underway.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will debut in theaters on May 2, 2025.