Avengers 5 Star Reveals the 1 Thing He Knows About the Movie

MCU star Simu Liu just shared the only thing he knows so far about what Marvel Studios has planned for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

With Avengers 5 serving as part of the culmination of the entire Multiverse Saga, and with how far out it is in Marvel's extensive release schedule, details for the film remain a mystery outside of some rather vague plot points that were leaked.

Liu's director from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to take the same duties for this Avengers movie, as Destin Daniel Cretton becomes the latest MCU personality to take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the big screen.

Avengers 5 Star on What He Knows

Marvel

Speaking with Men's Health, MCU actor Simu Liu shared what he knows so far about Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

When asked about what he's attuned to about Avengers 5 amid the Writers Guild of America strike, he noted that he's "pretty sure [he's] gonna be in it" when it begins production, even though he's in the dark on almost everything else:

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna be in it too. Beyond that, I really don't know, and I don't want to know before it's absolutely ready. If there’s anything I've learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it's that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can't be sure that something is going to happen until you’re on set and you're about to do the scene. Even then, scenes get reshot, things get retooled, elements get added in post-production with visual effects and everything."

While he's gotten to expand his resume in the meantime with projects like Barbie, he made it clear that he "will happily show up" when the time comes, even though he doesn't necessarily want to know a lot about it now:

"So in between, it's been a really fulfilling journey for me to get to do projects like 'Barbie'—which are separate from that identity of Shang-Chi—and to really get to spread my wings as an artist. But if and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, 'Kang Dynasty' is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read, do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better."

Simu Liu's Role in Avengers 5

It's no surprise to see that Simu Liu doesn't know much about what's happening in Avengers 5 other than the fact that he'll be in it, having already teased why he expects the movie to be one of the most special outings in the MCU.

He's already been rumored to become one of three main Avengers heroes that will take the lead in this new story as he, Black Panther, and Captain America lead a band of Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Multiverse Saga big bad Kang the Conqueror.

While Marvel is unquestionably having its fair share of difficulties developing the movie, fans are anxious to see Liu suit up as Shang-Chi again in Avengers 5, which may be his first appearance since his 2021 Phase 4 solo movie.

And with delays forcing this film and others back in terms of their release dates, Marvel will have plenty of time to make sure all the plot details are up to snuff as the team looks to achieve the same success as the last four Avengers team-ups.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release in theaters on May 1, 2026.