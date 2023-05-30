Sony Releases New Spider-Man Poster for 4 Main Spider-Men

A new trailer from Sony Pictures featured all nine Spider-Man movies in anticipation of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and with it came an all-new Spidey-centric poster.

Spider-Man has been played by a trio of actors in live-action (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire), with three generations of Spidey fans getting a webhead to call their own.

And, in recent times, Sony has been on a bit of a victory tour, celebrating the wall-crawler like it never has before with box sets, brand deals, and fan celebrations.

Sony Celebrates 4 Spider-Man in New Poster

Sony Pictures posted a brand-new trailer celebrating all nine Spider-Man movies from the studio, ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Alongside the promo, a new piece of poster artwork was released, highlighting the four main Spider-Men that have graced the big screen: Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield's webhead, and Tobey Maguire's wallcrawler.

Sony Pictures

The poster features vibrant colors in the signature style of Spider-Verse, an interesting design choice coming off the back of teases of a possible live-action and animation crossover.

The official Sony Pictures Home Entertainment tweeted the trailer out, urging fans to "revisit [their] favorite Spider-Man movie adventures" before they "travel Across The Spider-Verse."

Sony Pictures

All nine Spider-Man films get the spotlight in this small piece of marketing, including Tom Holland's MCU trilogy, the three Tobey Maguire films, both Amazing Spider-Man movies, and the beloved animated adventure, Into the Spider-Verse:

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

The trailer ends by promoting the URL SpideyMovies.com, a storefront where the nine Spidey films are available for purchase.

The full trailer can be seen below:

What Are Sony's Spider-Man Plans?

While Sony Pictures has been in a habit of celebrating its lengthy cinematic history with Marvel's iconic webhead, releasing all sorts of collections for its (and Marvel Studios') Spidey films, this trailer does feel a little out of nowhere.

Of course, there is always the chance that it is just getting fans in the mood for the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse film. Sony has put out trailers like this before, so that would not be all that surprising.

But what if there is something more clandestine afoot at Sony Pictures?

For months, rumors have been swirling about some of these cinematic Spider-Men crossing over in Spider-Verse 2. Reports in February noted that the Multiversal sequel would feature "an animated Miles in a live-action world."

And with at least one live-action universe confirmed to appear in the animated blockbuster, there is a real chance that all this could be whetting the palette for what is to come in Across the Spider-Verse.

Yes, at this point, a four-way Spidey team-up is merely speculation, but it's hard not to hop into the world of super-powered conspiracy when looking at these sorts of things.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters on Friday, June 2.