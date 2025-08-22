Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Feature 6 Major Star Wars Species

Ahsoka Season 2 will bring several iconic species of Star Wars characters together for another new adventure. Known for countless lifeforms over the last 48 years, Star Wars is adding to that legacy on Disney+. Whether it be in animation or live-action, the galaxy far, far away expands to its roster with each passing show, giving fans new favorite characters to grow attached to.

Star Wars will utilize six different species of characters in Ahsoka Season 2. Some of these species have been around for most of Star Wars' existence, while others are more recent additions to the growing lore. Many of these species will be back on the big screen as soon as next year.

Ahsoka furthers the story of the titular former Jedi following her introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Starring Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen, Season 2 is expected to bring the core team back together after Ahsoka was stranded in a different galaxy at the end of Season 1. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2026.

Every Star Wars Species in Ahsoka Season 2

Human

Unsurprisingly, humans play a significant role in the greater Star Wars universe, which will be so in Ahsoka Season 2. Whether they are Jedi, pilots, politicians, or something else, the human race remains the focal point of everything Star Wars brings to the big and small screen.

Looking ahead to Ahsoka Season 2, a handful of humans will play prominent roles. On the Jedi side, heroes like Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger will further their skills as Jedi, while Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are expected to pursue their enemies with a new fury and passion. Additionally, albeit in force ghost form, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker will be back for an even bigger role in Season 2 than he had in Season 1.

Togruta

While humans make up much of the Ahsoka Season 2 cast, the Togrutan race will be front and center throughout the entire season. This humanoid species is recognizable for its colorful skin tones, montrals, head tails, and white pigments on its face. Star Wars fans often see the Togruta as warriors and Jedi fighters throughout the franchise's history.

To nobody's shock, the Togruta are represented in this series by Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, the titular heroine at the center of the story. While story details remain largely under wraps, the next chapter in Ahsoka's journey is sure to include plenty of drama, action, and thrills.

Twi'lek

The Twi'lek species is one of the most recognizable in Star Wars history, first introduced in 1983's Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Best recognized for the two tails coming out of the back of their heads (known as Lekku), this Ryloth-based humanoid species comes in various bright skin colors. While the species has been seen in slavery and more servitude-based roles, other Twi'lek are known as fighters, politicians, and powerful Jedi.

The Twi'lek will be represented in Ahsoka by Rebels fan-favorite Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hera is known as one of the best pilots in the galaxy, flying the Ahsoka team's Ghost ship for years before becoming a pivotal figure in the Rebellion.

Lasat

One of the franchise's biggest species, at least physically, is the Lasat. The Lasat are another humanoid species from Lira San known for their massive size, prehensile feet, and top-tier strength and speed. While they play various roles in intergalactic society, fans recognize them most for their warriors who go into battle.

Arguably the most famous member of the Lasat is Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios, who made his Star Wars debut in Star Wars Rebels before coming into live-action in The Mandalorian Season 3. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to deliver Zeb's first live-action interaction with his old friend, Ahsoka, as the Ghost crew reunites.

Mon Calamari

The Mon Calamari have been part of Star Wars since the original trilogy; they are based on the planet of Mon Cala and debuted in Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. The bipedal, amphibious species has high-domed heads, webbed hands, and large eyes on the sides of their heads. These aliens often play roles as military commanders, politicians, and occasionally fighters and pilots.

Ahsoka Season 2 will bring back the Mon Calamari member who started the species' run in Episode VI, Admiral Ackbar, one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars history. Likely to work with the New Republic, Ackbar is expected to lead the charge in battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn in Season 2, reasserting himself as a key figure in the Rebellion.

Chiss

The final species appearing in Ahsoka Season 2 is the Chiss, the one that most closely resembles humans in this story. The Chiss look mostly human outside of their blue skin, red eyes, and blue hair. Hailing from Csilla, they do not have any special abilities, but their members are known for exerting varying levels of power in societies across the galaxy.

Ahsoka Season 2 will feature the Chiss in a villainous role courtesy of Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, the most notable Chiss in Star Wars lore. After Ahsoka escapes Peridea and returns home, his battle with Team Ahsoka will be a key plot point throughout the show.