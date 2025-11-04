Ahsoka Season 2 Will Reunite 2 Iconic Star Wars Jedi (Confirmed)

Two major names from the Jedi Order will be back together in Ahsoka Season 2. Even though Ahsoka left the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars, Jedi play a major role in the heroine's story due to her deep ties to many memorable Star Wars heroes. This trend will continue as Ahsoka goes on her next epic adventure.

Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen were reportedly seen filming scenes together as Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker, respectively, for Ahsoka Season 2. In an update from Comic Con Scotland, Dawson confirmed that she and Christensen filmed scenes together a week earlier and that filming officially concluded for the season:

"We were literally just filming together last week, so it was a little crazy. I think it's why it doesn't even still feel real that we just wrapped on the second season, 'cause I'm getting to see y'all and I'm so excited. We're still in it, you know?... We're not ready. We're not ready to part. It's been very full-on and intense and wonderful for several months."

This solidifies that Dawson and Christensen's Jedi heroes will share screentime as they did in Season 1, most of which came in Episode 5. That episode featured a series of flashbacks to Anakin and Ahsoka's time together in The Clone Wars, in which Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker's young padawan.

Ahsoka highlights Rosario Dawson's titular former Jedi master, who is looking to get back back home world after ending Season 1 stranded her in a new universe. Alongside Dawson, the series stars Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rory McCann (who will replace the late Ray Stevenson). Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2026.

What To Expect From Rosario Dawson & Hayden Christensen in Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

This update should be exciting for Ahsoka fans after Season 1, Episode 5 became one of Star Wars' best-reviewed Disney+ episodes ever in 2023. The flashbacks between Ahsoka and Anakin boosted both of their stories individually and as a duo while also expanding on Anakin's noted turn to the dark side during his evolution into Darth Vader.

Before this, Anakin was already confirmed to return to Ahsoka after Season 1 ended by showing his Force Ghost watching over Ahsoka as she was stranded on Peridea. Considering his work with Dawson earned more praise than almost anything else in Season 1, it is no surprise that Star Wars wants to capitalize on the longtime friends' on-screen chemistry.

As of writing, the extent of Christensen's role in Season 2 is unknown, as plot details for the season have not yet been revealed. With villains such as Grand Admiral Thrawn expected to wreak havoc across the universe as Team Ahsoka looks to reunite, Christensen's Anakin Skywalker may only get a limited amount of time to shine, just as he did in Season 1.