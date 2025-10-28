Rosario Dawson Confirms Ahsoka’s Clone Wars Self Is Coming Back In Season 2, And It’s All Thanks To Anakin

Ahsoka Season 2 will involve a new arc for the titular character, which draws on her persona from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Disney+ series is set around 30 years after the events of the animated Clone Wars series, in which Ahsoka Tano was introduced as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. The sequel series finds the Padawan-turned-Jedi Master in a much darker place, having endured years of struggle following Order 66 and the turn of her master into Darth Vader.

In Season 2, Ahsoka will regain some of the light she had as a young Padawan, which audiences became quite familiar with throughout seven seasons of The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who stars as the live-action Ahsoka in Star Wars, revealed in an appearance at Comic-Con in Scotland (via Sci-fi & Fantasy Gazette) that the follow-up season sees Ahsoka "relaxing" and "getting back into her joy."

Rosario Dawson: "She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable. And I’m liking that she’s relaxing, she’s kind of getting back into her joy."

Dawson attributes this lightening of Ahsoka to her interactions with Anakin in Season 1, who appeared to her as a Force ghost in the World Between Worlds to teach her some important life lessons. Dawson said these interactions "were so important for her to heal:"

Rosario Dawson: "I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present. And that’s what I’m really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season."

The Ahsoka star added that audiences will see the Jedi "work in the community a little bit more," which will be a considerable change for Ahsoka, who had spent much of her time in self-isolation, operating as a lone wolf despite her connections to the Rebellion.

Rosario Dawson: "I’m really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has.”

Ahsoka Season 2 is the next major live-action Star Wars series expected to release in 2026. The series will follow up on the events of Season 1 of the Disney+ show, which saw Grand Admiral Thrawn let loose upon the galaxy, and Ahsoka and her companion, Sabine, left stranded on Peridea. The series stars Dawson alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen.

Anakin Skywalker’s Impact Continues To Be Felt in Ahsoka Season 2

Anakin and Ahsoka's relationship fractured after the former turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. For a long time, Ahsoka was not aware of her master's transformation, but a battle between them in Star Wars Rebels revealed to the Padawan her master's fate and left her feeling a lot of inner turmoil in the following years.

This trauma also left Ahsoka unable to train her own apprentice, Sabine Wren, which was explored throughout Season 1 of the Disney+ series. However, after revisiting her past with the guidance of Anakin's ghost, Ahsoka was able to embrace his lessons and overcome her past.

Dawson's comments about this experience freeing Ahsoka open the door for the character to return to the livelier and more lighthearted version of the character that fans fell in love with in The Clone Wars. It will also be interesting to see whether these lessons enable Ahsoka to return to training Sabine, and how this will contrast with their dynamic in Season 1.

It's been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker in Season 2 of Ahsoka, which signals that Ahsoka might still have more to learn from her former master. It could also hint at more flashbacks to The Clone Wars era, which featured Ariana Greenblatt portraying younger Ahsoka, suggesting two eras of the Jedi character will continue to be utilized in the Disney+ show.