Ahsoka Season 2 Finally Gets Some Exciting News

Production on Ahsoka Season 2 will be taking off with some new characters, according to a new rumor.

Rosario Dawson leads the Disney+ show as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's Jedi apprentice, who sets out to thwart the plans of the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Another season of the live-action Star Wars Rebels sequel was announced to be in development over a year ago, but there has been little word on the series since.

Ahsoka Season 2 Casting For Two Mystery Roles

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 2 will begin filming imminently with two new cast members attached, according to industry insider Daniel Richtman.

Richtman reiterated on his Patreon that Ahsoka's second season will begin filming at the end of April 2025. In addition to that, Richtman revealed that the series is casting for "two new supporting female roles."

The post did not include whether these roles would be the live-action counterparts of existing Star Wars characters or entirely original roles.

The only other casting news for Ahsoka Season 2 so far has been the replacement of the late Ray Stevenson, whose role as Baylan Skoll will reportedly be taken over by Rory McCann in the new season.

So When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Release?

Ahsoka Season 2's Spring 2025 filming start should allow it to complete principal photography by the start of Fall 2025.

Given that Season 1 had an approximate 10-month gap between its production wrap (October 2022) and its Disney+ premiere (August 2023), one can expect Season 2 of Ahsoka to release in Summer 2026.

Season 2's specific production timeline may make a later summer release more likely than an early summer one, so perhaps another August Disney+ debut (now three years later in August 2026) is the most-expected release month right now.

Which New Characters Could Appear in Ahsoka?

Audiences were excited when Ahsoka was announced as it brought many fan-favorite animated characters to life in live-action for the first time, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra (Eman Esfandi), and Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

If Season 2 continues in that vein, it could be that the new roles Ahsoka is casting for are based on existing Star Wars characters. Some female Rebels characters who are yet to make their debut in live-action include Ketsu Onyo (voiced by Gina Torres) who is a Mandalorian enemy-turned-ally of Sabine.

Another popular choice would be The Clone Wars character Asajj Ventress, who was surprisingly brought back from the dead in The Bad Batch. Ventress is primed for more Star Wars appearances, and Ahsoka Season 2 could be the perfect opportunity for the character to make her live-action debut.

Alternatively, these female roles could be original creations for Ahsoka. In Season 1 the series introduced the new Sith master-apprentice duo Baylon Skoll and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), who quickly became fan favorites, so it's entirely likely the Disney+ series will introduce some more new characters for Season 2 as well.