The late Ray Stevenson was finally recast as Baylan Skoll heading into Ahsoka Season 2, at least if a new report is to be believed.

Fans were excited to hear in January 2024 that Lucasfilm was developing a second season of Dave Filoni's Ahoksa; however, one question quickly became top of mind for many: What would happen to Baylan Skoll?

The series left Ray Stevenson's villain's fate up in the air. He remained on Peridia to seemingly hunt the Mortis statues along with Rosario Dawson's iconic Jedi and Sabine Wren.

Seeing as Stevenson tragically passed before the release of Season 1 on Disney+, many wondered if Baylan's story would be followed with a replacement actor or if it would be left behind.

Insider Reveals Baylan Skoll Replacement Actor

Rory McCann

A big name is reportedly attached to replace Ray Stevenson in Star Wars' upcoming second season.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take over the role after Stevenson tragically passed before the release of Season 1.

McCann is best known for his work as The Hound on the hit fantasy HBO series. He also has notable credits in Hot Fuzz, Shameless, and the recently released Gladiator II (read more about the cast).

Sneider noted that the Scottish actor was a good friend of Stevenson, revealing to fans that McCann will "inherit the role of Baylan Skoll with the blessing of Stevenson’s widow:"

"This coming May will mark the first anniversary of Ray Stevenson’s death, and I have no doubt that his 'Ahsoka' co-stars will celebrate his life and legacy on the set of Season 2. I’m told they’ll be joined by Stevenson’s friend, Scottish actor Rory McCann, who will inherit the role of Baylan Skoll with the blessing of Stevenson’s widow."

Stevenson tragically passed on May 21, 2023, before Ahsoka Season 1's initial release, succumbing to sudden complications with ongoing heart problems the star had dealt with for years.

Production on Ahsoka Season 2 is reportedly set to start in April this year. There is no known public release date.

What To Expect From New Baylan Skoll Actor

While it is disappointing that fans will not get to see what Ray Stevenson would have done in the next chapter of the Ahsoka story, the casting of Rory McCann likely signals that the character of Baylan Skoll is in good hands.

Fans fell in love with McCann as he played the redemptive warrior known as The Hound in Game of Thrones, warming to his stoic gruffness that was secretly hiding a heart.

While Baylan is something else entirely, there are elements of the character the two share. Fans should be excited about the fact that McCann seems to have been hand-picked with the help of Stevenson's family.

The two actors were once good friends, and Stevenson's family must have seen something in the former Game of Thrones actor that made them think he could live up to the legacy of their dearly departed.

Since the end of Ahsoka Season 1, it became clear Stevenson would be recast heading into the second batch of episodes instead of abandoning the character's story entirely.

A piece of concept art for the series seemingly confirmed Baylan's return long before this casting, showing the character meeting with Ahsoka on the finger of a massive statue (some believe to be the Mortis Statues).

So, if the series was always headed toward a Baylan recast, this is probably the best-case scenario: bringing in an immensely talented actor who has the blessing of those close to the late Stevenson.

Ahsoka Season 2 does not have a known release window. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.