Ahsoka finally revealed how Mortis ties into the Disney+ series and Baylan Skoll during its final episode.

Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll turned out to be one of the most important, yet complex characters in the Ahsoka series on Disney+.

When he first appeared on-screen in Episode 1 alongside his apprentice, Shin Hati, they seemed like any other Force-sensitive mercenaries.

However, as the show progressed, Baylan's true motivations continuously revealed themselves, leaving many fans to question what could possibly come next for the character in the galaxy far, far away.

Ahsoka's Mortis Reveal With Baylan Skoll

Ever since the beginning of Ahsoka, it was clear to fans that Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was chasing something that wasn't the remnant of the Empire.

This idea became even more prevalent when the Star Wars character actually stated that he traveled to Peridea because he could feel that a greater power was there and that it was calling him.

In Episode 7, Baylan ultimately parted ways with his apprentice, Shin Hati, and told her that he had to go his own way - that something was still calling to him.

Stevenson's character notably only appeared in one brief scene in Episode 8, but that scene had major implications on what his character arc was throughout the show, as well as the strong presence he felt.

Disney+

Near the end of the episode, the camera featured Baylan walking up onto some sort of structure on Peridea. The shot then changed to an angle facing Baylan, as well as what he was standing on.

Disney+

This revealed that Stevenson's character wasn't just standing on any old structure - but actually a statue of the Father, the character seen in the Mortis arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney+

The viewer could clearly see the Father's face, and that his arm was outstretched and pointing at something. The statue looked identical to the way the character looked in The Clone Wars from his pointy hat and facial structure all the way to his lengthy beard.

Disney+

It is also important to note that a statue of the Son was standing to the right of the Father.

Disney+

He also looked exactly the same as he did on Mortis in The Clone Wars with a bald head and armor that protruded from around his neck.

However, a statue of the Daughter, which would have been to the left of the Father's, was noticeably missing.

Who Is The Father and How Does He Connect to Baylan?

For those that aren't familiar with The Clone Wars, the Father first appeared in Season 3 of that show when Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi got stranded on an unknown planet.

This place turned out to be Mortis, which in reality was more of an anomaly in the Force rather than a real place.

While there, the three characters met the Father, the Son, and the Daughter.

Disney+

The Father essentially represented the balance of the Force. He was so powerful that he was even able to hold Anakin's lightsaber blade at one point, and he played a major role in talking to Anakin about being the Chosen One.

Just as the Father represented balance, the Son, however, was the embodiment of the dark side. He was cunning and power-hungry and even killed Ahsoka at one point in the arc.

Then there was also the Daughter, who, opposite to the Son, was supposed to be the light side of the Force. The Son actually fatally injured the Daughter (on accident) during his grand scheme, and as she was taking her last breaths, the Daughter requested that her life force be used to resurrect Ahsoka.

Now, after seeing Episode 8 of Ahsoka, the big question is what are statues of the three characters doing on Peridea?

Baylan kept mentioning that something was calling to him - something with more power than anyone could imagine.

Seeing the statues of the Father and the Son at the end of Episode 8 all but confirms that it was in fact one of those two entities.

Baylan's character was built up to be fairly balanced throughout Ahsoka, but leaning a bit more toward the dark side, almost like the perfect opposite of Qui-Gon Jinn.

He doesn't seek personal power like the Sith do, and at times it even seemed like he wanted to do good.

Disney+

An argument could be made for either character to be the one calling to Baylan, but there is only one minor issue - they both died in The Clone Wars.

Yes, the Son died beside the Father at the end of the Mortis arc, but that doesn't mean that they can't come back at some point.

After all, no one truly knows if Mortis was even real or if it was just some kind of anomaly in the Force since no time passed while Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan were there.

However, the fact that the Father and the Son have statues on Peridea is extremely telling.

They obviously had some sort of influence on the planet at one point in time or those statues wouldn't be there.

Perhaps, like Mortis, there is an area of Peridea that is another Force anomaly (also like the cave on Dagobah).

Disney+

It is worth noting that the Father, the Son, and the Daughter also had ties to the World Between Worlds in Star Wars Rebels, which seems to be yet another unexplainable aspect of the Force.

Whatever the case may be, either the Father or the Son (or even both) are alive and well, and have some kind of plan for Baylan and Peridea.

Maybe the will of the Force was always for Baylan to come to Peridea and come into contact with the Father and/or the Son.

Perhaps the reveal at the end of Ahsoka is teasing that another future project will actually take place there on Peridea and be centered around Baylan's journey and findings.

After all, now that there is an entirely new galaxy in the world of Star Wars, anything is possible.

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are available to stream on Disney+.