Ahsoka's World Between Worlds Twist Ending Explained

Ahsoka just brought the World Between Worlds into live-action leaving some Star Wars fans excited and others confused.

What Is Star Wars' World Between Worlds In Ahsoka Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Ahsoka ended with Ahsoka Tano waking upside down on an illuminated, translucent path.

Once the frame turns and she begins to stand, Ahsoka appears to be in the void of space with other paths connecting to various points in the distance.

Known as the World Between Worlds, Star Wars describes this dimension as "collections of pathways and doors between time and space."

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary also refers to it as the Vergence Scatter and it was visualized in the Sacred Jedi texts on Ahch-To.

It's here in this realm that Ahsoka hears a familiar voice and turns to see her former master, Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen.

But while Anakin came as a surprise to Ahsoka, she's been to this place before.

In Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni first introduced the World Between Worlds when Ezra Bridger used the Force to open a portal through a painting of the Mortis gods, the Father, the Daughter, and the Son.

Once Ezra finds himself in this strange, suspended space, he hears the voices of various Star Wars characters and can even see and access certain events in time through portals.

Atop one particular portal was the convor bird, Morai, who is associated with the Daughter and has followed Ahsoka since the three-episode Mortis arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Upon looking into the portal, Ezra sees Ahsoka fighting Darth Vader from "Twilight of the Apprentice" in Rebels Season 2.

Right before Vader kills Ahsoka, Ezra reaches into the portal and pulls her into the World Between Worlds, saving her life.

As the two explore the World Between Worlds, Ezra is actually tempted to save his master, Kanan Jarrus, through a different portal. However, Ahsoka is able to convince him otherwise.

At this time, Emperor Palpatine was also trying to access the World Between Worlds for its capabilities and projected blue energy into the World Between Worlds to drag Ezra to him.

Ahsoka was able to stop Palpatine's attack, preventing him from ultimately entering the dimension.

