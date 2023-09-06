For his cameo as Anakin Skywalker in Episode 4 of Ahsoka on Disney+, Hayden Christensen held a distinct form of actor crediting.

In late 2021, well before his comeback as Darth Vader in Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, it was reported that Hayden Christensen would have a part in the Ahsoka series.

Christensen, of course, portrayed Anakin in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith back in the 2000s, but fans were extremely curious about just how he’d factor into Ahsoka.

Christensen Returns to Star Wars With Noteworthy Credit

Lucasfilm

To some fans’ surprise, Anakin Skywalker made a quick appearance in the closing moments of Ahsoka Chapter 4, with Hayden Christensen reprising his iconic role. Not only that, but the actor received the designation of last billing, which is marked by the word “and” in front of his name in the credits.

Lucasfilm

Last billing is typically reserved for smaller roles in a production played by a famous or fan-favorite actor. And the Prequel Trilogy’s own Hayden Christensen showing up in the Star Wars Galaxy’s World Between Worlds more than qualifies.

Anakin Will Be Back for More in Ahsoka

“Hello, Snips.” Star Wars fans everywhere surely let out a collective gasp as Anakin Skywalker stood before his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano in her self-titled series’ fourth episode. But this is clearly just the beginning of Skywalker’s turn on the show.

First things first, Anakin being in Ahsoka Chapter 4 is meant as a teaser for next week’s episode, something to hook the viewer so that they’ll tune in for the subsequent installment. And judging by the reaction from fans already, this tease more than did its job.

But what’s going on with Anakin? How is he here? And where exactly is “here”?

Anakin and Ahsoka are in the World Between Worlds at the end of the episode. The World Between Worlds, which is also called the Vergence Scatter in Star Wars lore, is a mysterious, metaphysical realm. And in that realm are gateways with which one can travel through time.

Ezra Bridger and Ahsoka actually found themselves in the World Between Worlds during Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, so this isn’t Tano’s first rodeo.

What’s somewhat curious about Anakin’s appearance in his cameo, though, is that he doesn’t have his signature scar that runs over his right eye. Could this be a clue about the true nature of the legendary Jedi Knight in Ahsoka? Or could this simply be a production error? Given the level of attention to detail present in every facet of this show, the latter explanation seems highly unlikely.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka drop out of hyperspace every Tuesday on Disney+, with the next one arriving on September 12.